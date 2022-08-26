Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
What is Fortnite Rainbow Royale?
Epic Games has made it clear that Fortnite is a place of inclusion and positivity, welcoming anyone no matter who they are. To show that the company appreciates its LGBTQIA+ fans, Epic games hosts the Rainbow Royale, complete with free cosmetics and other special events through the end of the event and beyond. This year’s Rainbow Royale event has leaked early, showing some of the cosmetics.
dotesports.com
New Fortnite Jug Band emote sounds a lot like Lady Gaga’s Poker Face
Fortnite has become the center of pop culture in a lot of ways, hosting a variety of different musical events and characters from popular franchises across the world. Many fans are always eager to figure out what the next big collaboration will be, going off even the tiniest of breadcrumbs. Epic has just added a new emote that sounds very familiar when it’s played with friends.
dotesports.com
Nadeshot would love to own a CS:GO team, but ‘there’s a lot of hurdles’
100 Thieves CEO Matthew “nadeshot” Haag is interested in re-entering the CS:GO scene, but he admits there are a number of obstacles standing in his way. “I would always love to be a part of CS:GO, man,” nadeshot said in a recent stream. “It’s just a very hard game to manage and build a winning team.”
dotesports.com
‘How the hell did he do that?’ Astralis in disbelief following Ropz clutch in BLAST Premier Fall Groups
Professional CS:GO players are known for making flashy plays from time to time, especially those from the best teams in the world, like FaZe Clan’s Robin “ropz” Kool. The Estonian produced a bold highlight when he eliminated Xyp9x and k0nfig, one after another, with a clean headshot from a Desert Eagle during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 last weekend. The tournament organizer released a clip afterward, showing Astralis mesmerized and stunned by ropz’s play.
dotesports.com
The best WoW addons in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
World of Warcraft, generally speaking, has a stunning, yet intuitive and beginner-friendly UI design that has only, over the years, improved. No matter the effort and thought the Blizzard Entertainment developers put into the user interface, the WoW community, above all, takes delight in customizing almost every aspect of the game since it goes hand in hand with the spirit of MMORPGs.
dotesports.com
Buffs to Kassadin, Rell, Camille, and more slated for League Patch 12.17 as Worlds looms
A wide-ranging set of champions are getting stronger in patch 12.17 as the League of Legends developers poke and prod the game with the World Championship just one month away. The professional meta is in a relatively exciting and stable place, which is perfect for the high-stakes domestic playoffs in full swing around the globe. But, half the fun of the lead-up to Worlds is how players at the highest level adapt to multiple League patches’ worth of changes in the month of September, and what champions and playstyles will make resurgences at the esport’s yearly competitive pinnacle.
dotesports.com
How to use the new Twitter Circle feature
Sometimes you have to take a good look at your composed tweet and decide that it’s not for everyone on your main account. Normally, these tweets would be sent to an alternate account or just be deleted, but the newly implemented Twitter Circle features now lets you send tweets to a specific audience of followers.
dotesports.com
The Pokémon Company posts cryptic imagery relating to Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region
Marketing for Pokémon games tend to vary heavily, with some information being shared upfront in great detail and other pieces of information being hidden behind cryptic messages and imagery. The latter is what The Pokémon Company opted for early this morning, as it shared four separate images with colorful...
Today's Wordle 438 answer and hint: Wednesday, August 31
Whether you're looking for the answer to today's Wordle or you'd just like to read a few tips to set you in the right direction, you'll find all of that as well as links to our helpful Wordle guides just a short scroll away. It's the end of the month...
dotesports.com
Where is Sentinels? Why they aren’t at VALORANT Champions 2022
Whether it is a copypasta about shroud or people spamming “WHERE IS SEN,” those watching the chat in any of the VCT streams are likely to see something about Sentinels, even if they aren’t playing. Instead of Boaster holding up a sign asking when TSM plays, he’ll be holding one up asking when Sentinels plays this year at VALORANT Champions 2022.
dotesports.com
SabeRLight talks about the importance of lifting the mood and giving Dota 2 fans a good show
TSM ended the spring season with a bang, finishing second in the Stockholm Major. Despite their success in the event, TSM failed to qualify for the next Major in Arlington while securing its TI11 invite. Though the TSM squad has been off the road until ESL One Malaysia 2022, SabeRLight has been busy as he was called to stand in for Team Entity in the Arlington Major after Pure’s visa was denied.
dotesports.com
All challenges and rewards for the Play Your Way event in Fortnite
With the Fortnite 2022 Summer event behind us, Epic Games is gearing up for the Fall season ahead of the release of Chapter Three, season four. While the Dragon Ball event is wrapping up, it seems that Epic isn’t wasting any time bringing up the next event. The Play Your Way event in Fortnite has begun, and here are all the challenges and rewards available through Sept. 6.
dotesports.com
Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite v21.50
After the usual maintenance, Epic Games has shared the patch notes for the v21.50 update. The update includes a wide variety of changes, including unvaulted weapons, quests, skins, and even a returning competitive game mode. Shadow of Phantasm Week. Shadow of Phantasm is the next level-up pack that starts on...
dotesports.com
Nadeshot responds to claims 100 Thieves took advantage of The Mob group: ‘Nobody was making videos’
Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag has moved to address former The Mob member and content creator Erind “Froste” Puka’s accusations that his organization 100 Thieves took sponsorship money, did not support them, and forced them to live in unaffordable housing. Froste took to Twitter on August 28...
dotesports.com
Warzone players demand changes to ‘ridiculous’ pop-ups that make playing ‘unbearable’
The latest release of the final Warzone season has become plagued with complaints from Call of Duty players claiming certain notifications block integral parts of the screen, and always at the worst time. Mid-game updates and ‘Fire Sale’ notifications are amongst the list of annoying pop-up banners impacting Warzone players,...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 Patch 7.32b: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates
Valve surprised Dota 2 players by releasing Dota 2 Patch 7.32 on Aug. 23, right after the first day of ESL One Malaysia 2022 concluded. It was a massive patch that changed the balance quite a bit. Some of the key highlights included nerfs to meta heroes like Marci, Puck,...
dotesports.com
WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic content release timeline
WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set to release worldwide on Sept. 26. With this in mind, Blizzard has finally revealed the first official content release timeline addressing the first several weeks of WoW’s most beloved expansion. Although we still have to wait a while longer to...
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s next update is vaulting the Impostors mode
In the five years it has been around, Fortnite has evolved into a platform for a variety of game modes outside of its battle royale and tower defense roots. But many of these game types will come and go as Fortnite experiments with different limited time modes. And one of the modes that’s been around since at least the start of the year, Impostors, is getting vaulted in tomorrow’s update.
dotesports.com
Here are the full patch notes of Saints Row update 1.04
Developer Volition has now released update 1.04 for the reboot of Saints Row, known as the game’s hotfix #1, where several bugs causing game crashes were addressed. The new update, which is sized around 5GB is now available for download for both the reboot’s PC (via Epic Games Store) and PlayStation versions. One of the main issues that is now being fixed by the hotfix includes the error that causes a crash whenever a player uses the Star Launcher. This occurs when the user does customization with it but is now solved thanks to the hotfix.
