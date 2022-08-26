Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky Restaurant Serves Massively Delicious Pancakes Fit for a King
Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!
Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023
Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
Evansville Charcuterie Business Hosting Hocus Pocus Themed Charcuterie Classes in September
If you're late to the game and wondering what exactly charcuterie (or in this case the punnier version charBOOTerie) is, in the most basic of terms, it's Lunchables for adults. You take delicious meats, cheeses, and fruit, and lay them out on a wooden board so they look super appetizing. I would eat a charcuterie board for dinner every day if I could!
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
Three-Dollar Movies at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT This Saturday
Have you, for whatever reason, been putting off seeing a big summer movie until, maybe, the crowds get a little thinner? Well, put those thoughts aside. I say that because the crowds will most definitely NOT be small this Saturday at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT. When you're only charging three dollars to see a first-run movie, you get big crowds.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
Where’s the Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Owensboro, Kentucky? [POLL]
Rise and shine! It's time for breakfast. Who has the tastiest breakfast in Owensboro right now? Whether an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord or a quiet hometown cafe' what restaurant dishes up the most delectable breakfast? Take the poll and vote for your favorite. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that has an...
Everything You Need to Know About Frog Follies This Weekend in Evansville
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies car show. An Evansville Tradition. For nearly half a century, even in torrential rains and scorching heat (often commemorated...
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Labor Day Weekend with Logan’s Promise
As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, but it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
How to See $3 Movies at Evansville Theaters This Weekend
Attention all moviegoers...and bargain hunters, if there's a movie in the theaters that you have wanted to see, this weekend is the time to do it. There was a time, just about two years ago, when we were not allowed to gather in the movie theaters...or anywhere for that matter. The cinemas took a big blow during the pandemic, causing many to speculate if this would be the end of movie theaters. Thankfully, we got over that hill and movies are back in the theaters for moviegoers to enjoy the way they were intended to be seen. As if that alone isn't cause enough to celebrate by watching a movie at the cinema, here's another reason why you might want to hit up the movie theater this weekend.
14news.com
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out. The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica...
Hakuna Matata – EVSC Lincoln Lions Joining Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure
If you thought that you saw pixie dust around Lincoln Ave, in Evansville today, you probably did. Today, members of the Cops Connecting with Kids program announced that 8 students from EVSC Lincoln School will be selected to go to Walt Disney World in January 2023! Many of these hard-working, deserving kids might not have the means to travel out of the Tri-State, let alone go to Walt Disney World.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Evansville, Indiana on Petfinder.
wevv.com
Woman's car shot multiple times in Evansville
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evansville on Sunday, damaging a woman's car. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and Culver Drive early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said it...
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Crash momentarily shuts down road near Jimtown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville officials say an accident with injuries left an area in Evansville’s midtown closed Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in at 1:14 p.m. When officers arrived, officials say they found two vehicles that were involved in an accident on Eastbound Columbia at Fares Avenue. We’re […]
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0