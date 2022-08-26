Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Marian’s Hallmark celebrates 50 years of business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 3rd generation woman-owned business in Evansville is celebrating a big milestone this month. Marian’s Hallmark along the Lloyd Expressway on the eastside has been open for 50 years. Marian bought the business in 1974 but passed away four years later. Her daughter Cindy took over and has been there for […]
Rise & Shine! Top 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Owensboro, Kentucky
Whether you're visiting from out of town or looking for a delicious breakfast at a local favorite, these are the must-visit spots based on your votes. There's nothing better than a delicious breakfast to start the day. Here are your top ten recommendations!. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
14news.com
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023
Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
wamwamfm.com
Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon
Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who lost his life in the Harbor House shooting last week in Henderson. Stephen Wathen, 67, was one of two victims that passed away in the shooting. According to his obituary, Wathen was a Memorial High School graduate and was an avid sports […]
Man builds car, displays it at Frog Follies
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 47th Annual Frog Follies is known for being the largest pre-49 street rod event in the entire world. This year, one man is showcasing his car for the first time. Several years ago, Dr. Randall Krystosk was driving his new Corvette on the Lloyd when dump truck ran through a red […]
Evansville killer sentenced to hard time in prison
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending decades in prison for killing a man late last year. Fabian Lavell Bennett’s sentence only came a few weeks after he was found guilty by jury. According to court documents, Bennett was sentenced to 76 years in prison for the shooting death of Carlis Falls. […]
14news.com
Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague’s disappearance
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague was last seen. On this day in 1995, a witness says he saw Heather on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County. Since then, Heather’s mom, Sarah Teague, says she has not let a day go by without doing something to find her daughter.
wevv.com
Woman's car shot multiple times in Evansville
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evansville on Sunday, damaging a woman's car. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and Culver Drive early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said it...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Evansville, Indiana on Petfinder.
14news.com
Caught on cam: Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville beauty shop. Officers were called to Beauty Plus at 3205 Covert Avenue on Sunday after the reporter saw broken glass from the business’s door. Officers arrived and say the business was “ransacked.”. They say several displays...
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Labor Day Weekend with Logan’s Promise
As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, but it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0