Philpot, KY

WOMI Owensboro

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair

The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
BOONVILLE, IN
#Kentucky Forky Reunited#Dollar General
WBKR

Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marian’s Hallmark celebrates 50 years of business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 3rd generation woman-owned business in Evansville is celebrating a big milestone this month. Marian’s Hallmark along the Lloyd Expressway on the eastside has been open for 50 years. Marian bought the business in 1974 but passed away four years later. Her daughter Cindy took over and has been there for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?

There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023

Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon

Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who lost his life in the Harbor House shooting last week in Henderson. Stephen Wathen, 67, was one of two victims that passed away in the shooting. According to his obituary, Wathen was a Memorial High School graduate and was an avid sports […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man builds car, displays it at Frog Follies

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 47th Annual Frog Follies is known for being the largest pre-49 street rod event in the entire world. This year, one man is showcasing his car for the first time. Several years ago, Dr. Randall Krystosk was driving his new Corvette on the Lloyd when dump truck ran through a red […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville killer sentenced to hard time in prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending decades in prison for killing a man late last year. Fabian Lavell Bennett’s sentence only came a few weeks after he was found guilty by jury. According to court documents, Bennett was sentenced to 76 years in prison for the shooting death of Carlis Falls. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague’s disappearance

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague was last seen. On this day in 1995, a witness says he saw Heather on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County. Since then, Heather’s mom, Sarah Teague, says she has not let a day go by without doing something to find her daughter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Woman's car shot multiple times in Evansville

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evansville on Sunday, damaging a woman's car. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and Culver Drive early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said it...
EVANSVILLE, IN
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville

Small furry pets available for adoption in Evansville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Evansville, Indiana on Petfinder.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Labor Day Weekend with Logan’s Promise

As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, but it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

