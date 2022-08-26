ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
Fort Smith Imparts History Of Five Tribes' Oklahoma Journey

When Catherine Gray was in school studying history — something she loves — she always thought she would end up in a classroom teaching the subject. She never thought she would end up a park ranger at the Fort Smith Historic site, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. "There's so...
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022

Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards, the state’s EBT card. SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 Payments?. Compare: This Credit Score Mistake...
