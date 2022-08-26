Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say
Thousands of tomatoes spilled by a wrecked semi shut down Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reports. A big rig hauling tomatoes hit a center divider in Vacaville, spilling its load across the highway, the CHP said on Twitter. The CHP advised motorists to seek...
AOL Corp
Child dies, 4 other people seriously injured in Arizona school bus crash
A child was killed and four other people were seriously injured when a school bus was struck by a big rig and became entangled in a pileup on a remote stretch of eastern Arizona highway Sunday, authorities said. The bus driver appeared be slowing when the bus was struck from...
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
AOL Corp
Fort Smith Imparts History Of Five Tribes' Oklahoma Journey
When Catherine Gray was in school studying history — something she loves — she always thought she would end up in a classroom teaching the subject. She never thought she would end up a park ranger at the Fort Smith Historic site, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. "There's so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
AOL Corp
Jackson mayor urges residents to 'get out now' as Mississippi braces for river flooding after record rainfall
The mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, is urging locals to “get out now” after the state was battered with record rainfall and the Pearl River swelled to devastating levels. “If you are capable of getting out now, get out now," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a news conference Saturday morning.
AOL Corp
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards, the state’s EBT card. SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 Payments?. Compare: This Credit Score Mistake...
Comments / 0