Gorgeous, bright, top floor apartment home! - Whitney Towers is centrally located in Hamden’s Centerville neighborhood. This area is full of great restaurants such as Eli’s Pizzas, Mickey’s, Smokebox BBQ, Bread & Chocolate, Whitney Donut and The Brownstone, all within walking distance. The Farmington Canal Trail is a short bike ride away. We have 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that include heat, hot water, and air conditioning. We have several laundry rooms in the building. We offer on-site parking and have a live-in superintendent. Whitney Towers is between Yale University and Quinnipiac’s main campus.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO