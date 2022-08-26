ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

Scribe

1 Smith Street

Head of the Harbor (Harbor View) - Unit 310A - Spacious one bedroom water view unit at Head of the Harbor South, an upscale apartment complex consisting of 60 spacious units. All energy efficient units have been designed with a truly modern feel, and are situated in a unique setting, on the Norwalk Harbor.
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

12-24 Laurel Rd

Newly renovated 2 bedroom! Pet friendly! - This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of E. Northport is now available! This apartment features brand new floors throughout, a refinished bathroom & a large spacious loft. The kitchen was just completely remodeled with beautiful cabinets, backsplash and countertops! Tenants are responsible for all non-municipal utilities! This apartment is less than a 5 minute walk to the LIRR!
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Scribe

63 Cranbury Rd

63 Cranbury Rd - Unit 1 Norwalk, CT 06851 - Walk out apartment completely renovated in the Cranbury area of Norwalk. Studio apartment with one bathroom and a spacious closet and washer/dryer hook ups. Pricing includes utilities (water, heat, A/C, and garbage). Dedicated driveway parking spot. Convenient to the Merritt Parkway and downtown Westport. Good credit is a must. No pets.
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

2405 Whitney Avenue

Gorgeous, bright, top floor apartment home! - Whitney Towers is centrally located in Hamden’s Centerville neighborhood. This area is full of great restaurants such as Eli’s Pizzas, Mickey’s, Smokebox BBQ, Bread & Chocolate, Whitney Donut and The Brownstone, all within walking distance. The Farmington Canal Trail is a short bike ride away. We have 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that include heat, hot water, and air conditioning. We have several laundry rooms in the building. We offer on-site parking and have a live-in superintendent. Whitney Towers is between Yale University and Quinnipiac’s main campus.
HAMDEN, CT
Scribe

106 River Rd Apt 4

Heat and hot water included! Move in today. Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment in Shelton. Large bedrooms, tiled bath, separate living room and plenty of closets. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and in unit laundry . Gorgeous view of the Housatonic River.
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Schools At Half Day

Good Afternoon Bridgeport Public Schools Community,. I understand the decision to operate a half day schedule for the remainder of the week has caused challenges for some families. Many of our schools recorded classroom temperatures over 90 degrees yesterday with the forecast calling for even higher temperatures over the next few days. The district team made the decision to mitigate placing students and staff in a potentially dangerous environment. The weather we are currently experiencing is not typical for this time of the year which made planning impossible. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we do the very best to provide a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment for everyone.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space

DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
DANBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
TRUMBULL, CT
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford

Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Hartford, Connecticut on Petfinder.
HARTFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly

POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

