21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
1 Smith Street
Head of the Harbor (Harbor View) - Unit 310A - Spacious one bedroom water view unit at Head of the Harbor South, an upscale apartment complex consisting of 60 spacious units. All energy efficient units have been designed with a truly modern feel, and are situated in a unique setting, on the Norwalk Harbor.
12-24 Laurel Rd
Newly renovated 2 bedroom! Pet friendly! - This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of E. Northport is now available! This apartment features brand new floors throughout, a refinished bathroom & a large spacious loft. The kitchen was just completely remodeled with beautiful cabinets, backsplash and countertops! Tenants are responsible for all non-municipal utilities! This apartment is less than a 5 minute walk to the LIRR!
63 Cranbury Rd
63 Cranbury Rd - Unit 1 Norwalk, CT 06851 - Walk out apartment completely renovated in the Cranbury area of Norwalk. Studio apartment with one bathroom and a spacious closet and washer/dryer hook ups. Pricing includes utilities (water, heat, A/C, and garbage). Dedicated driveway parking spot. Convenient to the Merritt Parkway and downtown Westport. Good credit is a must. No pets.
2405 Whitney Avenue
Gorgeous, bright, top floor apartment home! - Whitney Towers is centrally located in Hamden’s Centerville neighborhood. This area is full of great restaurants such as Eli’s Pizzas, Mickey’s, Smokebox BBQ, Bread & Chocolate, Whitney Donut and The Brownstone, all within walking distance. The Farmington Canal Trail is a short bike ride away. We have 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that include heat, hot water, and air conditioning. We have several laundry rooms in the building. We offer on-site parking and have a live-in superintendent. Whitney Towers is between Yale University and Quinnipiac’s main campus.
Circles of Hell: The Five Worst Parking Lots in Danbury
Just when you think you're in the clear, away from the road rage of 84 and the tailgating on White Street, you pull into the sanctuary of a parking lot. Even those are hellish and suck lately. There are 5 in Danbury that I absolutely despise. In particular, I hate...
106 River Rd Apt 4
Heat and hot water included! Move in today. Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment in Shelton. Large bedrooms, tiled bath, separate living room and plenty of closets. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and in unit laundry . Gorgeous view of the Housatonic River.
Win a Pair of Tickets to the 2022 Bethlehem Fair
Happy Fair Season! One of my favorite things about this time of year is the different fairs that pop up all over. Different foods, vendors, rides and events. It's bound to be a good time. Well, we want to hook our listeners up with a pair of tickets to attend...
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
Bridgeport News: Schools At Half Day
Good Afternoon Bridgeport Public Schools Community,. I understand the decision to operate a half day schedule for the remainder of the week has caused challenges for some families. Many of our schools recorded classroom temperatures over 90 degrees yesterday with the forecast calling for even higher temperatures over the next few days. The district team made the decision to mitigate placing students and staff in a potentially dangerous environment. The weather we are currently experiencing is not typical for this time of the year which made planning impossible. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we do the very best to provide a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment for everyone.
NewsTimes
Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space
DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
sheltonherald.com
Property transfers in Trumbull
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
NewsTimes
Danbury’s Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School expands in time for first day of school
DANBURY — The city’s youngest learners were welcomed on Tuesday into the newly expanded Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School. Construction on the addition wrapped up before the first day of school for Danbury’s first through 12th grades. Kindergartners have orientation until their first full day on Sept. 2.
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
Register Citizen
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
Overdue fire inspections: Waterbury fatal blazes highlight statewide problem
CT fire marshals say they can't always meet the requirement that every residence with three or more units be inspected annually.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford
Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Hartford, Connecticut on Petfinder.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly
POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
EBT outage hits Connecticut
People receiving SNAP – or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – in Connecticut faced technical difficulties yesterday preventing them from purchasing food for yours
