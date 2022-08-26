Read full article on original website
Car-Free Diaries: Week 39
Instead of screaming into the void of Twitter, I bring you a weekly highlight reel of what it’s like going places in Greater Hartford when one is gloriously car-free. These posts are on a slight time delay because nobody needs to know exactly where I am when I am there.
Beyond Hartford: Clinton
I don’t know whether to love or hate Clinton based on its town beach non-resident parking fees. On the one hand, imagine if we adopted this in Hartford. Want to park a car inside Elizabeth Park? That’ll be $75 on Labor Day Weekend for everyone who is not a Hartford resident. Want to park by the carousel for half an hour? That’ll be $50. You wanted to play golf in Keney Park or Goodwin Park? Hartford will collect $75 if you want to store your car. We all should go as hard as Clinton in the War on Cars.
Beyond Hartford: Mansfield
Cooling off doesn’t have to mean joining half of Connecticut on the beach; it can be going into the woods to escape the urban heat island effect. Within a 10-minute walk of the last stop on the 913 Manchester-Tolland-Storrs express there are multiple hiking trails, and many more if you extend the walk or bring your bike along.
Park and Park Terrace
Today, Hartford smells rotten and wasteful. Drought advisory be damned, the new sportsball field will be watered!. You might be asking: did we need another sportsball field in Hartford? No, no we did not. Did we need the baseball field in Pope Park renovated a couple years ago? Didn’t need that either.
