ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin is ‘one of the worst cryptocurrencies’ claims Cyber Capital founder

Founder and chief investment officer of crypto-focused fund Cyber Capital Justin Bons have called Bitcoin (BTC) “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” and a “purely speculative asset without utility” in comparison with other cryptocurrencies due to its lack of technological progress. Bons added his two cents...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

BTC price top warnings emerge as 10K BTC leaves wallet after 9 years

Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers are asking questions after 10,000 BTC dormant since 2013 suddenly left its wallet. On-chain data flagged on Aug. 28-29 confirmed a large tranche of Bitcoin had become liquid again after nearly a decade. “Lawless era” Bitcoin hit the road. Analysts first began to notice curiously high...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Rocky road lies ahead, but here are 5 altcoins that still look bullish

The United States equities markets plunged on Aug. 26 following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, where he reiterated the central bank’s hawkish stance. Continuing its correlation with the equities market, Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency markets also witnessed a sharp selloff on Aug. 26. Bitcoin has declined...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Us Dollar#Stablecoin#Peg#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Usdn
CoinTelegraph

US dollar hits new 20-year high — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) heads into the first week of September on a rocky road downhill after United States markets’ Jackson Hole rout. After the U.S. Federal Reserve reinforced hawkish comments on the inflation outlook, risk assets sold off across the board, and crypto is still reeling from the aftermath. A...
CURRENCIES
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
CoinTelegraph

The number of crypto billionaires is growing fast, here’s why

The adoption of the crypto market is increasing, which means that more money is going to various crypto projects. Due to the wealth potential, people invest in cryptocurrencies, leading to the rise of billionaires. Many people have started investing in crypto because of the great success stories that can be...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
CoinTelegraph

Aave community proposes to temporarily suspend ETH lending before the Merge

With the Ethereum Merge on the way, the risk research and analysis team Block Analitica proposed a temporary pause in Ether (ETH) borrowing to mitigate the risks which may lead to a decentralized finance (DeFi) implosion in the Aave lending protocol during the Merge. The team pointed out the potential...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Indonesian e-commerce giant buys local crypto exchange for $8 million

Indonesian tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) bought PT Kripto Maksima Koin, a local crypto exchange, in a bid to diversify its assets. The deal makes a landmark in the merging of mainstream and crypto in the fourth most populated country in the world. As reported by Reuters,...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

CME Group launches euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures

Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group has launched trading for Bitcoin euro and Ether euro futures contracts. In a Monday announcement, CME Group said that it launched contracts for euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures sized at 5 BTC and 50 ETH per contract. Both contracts will be listed on CME, cash-settled and based on the CME CF Bitcoin-Euro Reference Rate and CME CF Ether-Euro Reference Rate, respectively.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

NFTs Gaming CEO apologizes for losing 12% of startup capital through crypto trading

According to a recent blog post, 0xfanfaron, CEO of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) gaming project Ragnarok, apologized publicly for his missteps in leading the company. Ragnarok is a crypto startup that brought in $15.5 million worth of Ether (ETH) for gaming development in April through its first-ever NFT sale. However, 0xfanfaron disclosed:
GAMBLING
CoinTelegraph

MakerDAO co-founder recommends DAI-USD depegging to limit attack surface

In light of the recent discussions around depegging its native token from USD Coin (USDC) amid sanctioning of Tornado Cash, MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen reached out to the community explaining why free-floating Dai (DAI) may be the only choice for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). In his blog post, “The...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried denies report FTX plans to purchase stake in Huobi

Global crypto exchange FTX will not be acquiring a majority stake in Huobi, according to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF. In a Monday tweet, SBF explicitly denied a Bloomberg report that claimed FTX was planning to purchase crypto exchange Huobi. Cointelegraph reported on Aug. 12 that Huobi co-founder Leon Li was considering selling his majority stake, valued at more than $1 billion, in the company.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Low cap crypto is like penny stocks, says Wolf of Wall Street

Former stockbroker Jordan Belfort, known colloquially as the “Wolf of Wall Street” has likened low market cap crypto assets to penny stocks due to their extreme price volatility. Penny stocks refer to highly speculative shares priced under $1.00 from small and unknown companies. Generally, they either fetch massive...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Binance Pay partnership allows UAE entrepreneurs to repay loans using crypto

Binance marked its presence among the Middle East investors by running various licensed operations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other regions. Targeting efforts in United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) mainstream corporate sector, Binance partnered with business lender Virtuzone, allowing new entrepreneurs to repay loans using cryptocurrencies. Virtuzone joins the list...
CREDITS & LOANS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 8/29: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, MATIC

The United States equities markets are attempting to stabilize after the carnage on Aug. 26. On similar lines, Bitcoin (BTC) is also witnessing a see-saw battle near the psychological level of $20,000 with both the bulls and the bears vying for supremacy. Although several analysts are bearish on Bitcoin in...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Mt. Gox creditors dismiss rumors of massive Bitcoin dump

As rumors about an upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) dump float on Twitter, Mt. Gox creditors took to the social media platform to say that the rumors are all false, with one highlighting that the defunct exchange’s repayment system is still not yet live. In a Twitter thread, Eric Wall introduced...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin threatens 20-month low monthly close with BTC price under $20K

Bitcoin (BTC) looked set to equal its lowest monthly close since 2020 on Aug. 28 as bulls failed to take control. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD criss-crossing $20,000 with hours until the weekly candle completed. The pair had been unable to make up for lost ground...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Looks bare: OpenSea turns into NFT ghost-town after volume plunges 99% in 90 days

OpenSea, the world’s largest nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, has witnessed a substantial drop in daily volumes as fears about a potential market bubble grow. Notably, the marketplace processed nearly $5 million worth of NFT transactions on Aug. 28 — approximately 99% lower than its record high of $405.75 million on May 1, according to DappRadar.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy