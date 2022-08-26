ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stateline

Can Uber-like Public Transit Replace Old-Fashioned Buses?

Shudiara McMillian doesn’t have a car and relies on city transit in Wilson, North Carolina, to get wherever she needs to go, whether it’s to work or shopping or a medical appointment. Until about two years ago, that could mean a long wait at a bus stop because...
Stateline

States Post Yellow Alerts to Try to Nab Hit-and-Run Drivers

Debbie Geneau was on her way to the bank in Bakersfield, California, one afternoon in July 2020, when three cars headed in the opposite direction crashed. One hit the divider and went airborne, landing on top of Geneau’s Dodge Charger, killing the 65-year-old office manager. The driver responsible for...
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
Stateline

Fewer People Are Moving as Interest Rates, Rents Rise

Most people move during the spring and summer months, but many would-be movers stayed put this May and June amid higher interest rates and rising rents, according to change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service. Every state saw fewer people moving in compared with the same time last year, but...
Stateline

Your Check's in the Mail: States Give Tax Refunds to Cushion Inflation

DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this session, to help people cope with rising prices.
Stateline

Advocates Look for New Ways to Fill City 'Food Deserts’

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For six years, Alexander Wright lobbied local politicians, foundations and investors to fund his vision for a grocery store on Buffalo’s East Side. The African Heritage Food Co-Op, he promised, would make affordable, healthy produce accessible in a neighborhood with few convenient options besides dollar and corner stores.
Stateline

Looser Liquor Laws Boosted Restaurants — and Maybe Problem Drinking

Most states that allowed curbside pickup or home delivery of alcohol to help restaurants, bars and liquor stores survive pandemic closures have extended the looser liquor laws. But in their desire to boost the hospitality industry, states might be fueling binge drinking and higher overall alcohol consumption, some research shows.
Stateline

What We're Reading: Top State Stories 8/5

FL: Florida governor suspends state attorney who pledged not to prosecute abortions. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended a state attorney who said he wouldn’t prosecute abortions prohibited by the state’s new 15-week ban and pledged to support gender transitioning treatments for minors. NY: New York may face...
Stateline

Public Health Agencies Lack Money to Combat Climate Threats

Medical experts say climate change will affect nearly every aspect of public health. Many of those impacts already are being felt. Heat deaths in the United States are severely undercounted, researchers say, with some studies putting the actual total at thousands each year. Scientists are working to understand the health effects of wildfire smoke, which is an increasing problem in many states as megafires ravage the West.
Stateline

Towns May Grow Millions More Trees with $1.5B for Urban Forestry

Last year, legislators in Washington state passed a law to bolster the urban forestry work of the Department of Natural Resources. The agency’s urban and community forestry program, which had just two staffers in 2020, will grow to nine positions once the department finalizes new hires. Those new staffers,...
Stateline

Gun Buybacks Are Popular. But Are They Effective?

Two weeks ago, more than 160 gun owners in Richmond, Virginia, turned in 474 firearms in the city’s first-ever gun buyback event. City officials offered Walmart, Amazon and Kroger gift cards in various amounts for different unwanted firearms: $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns, $150 for rifles and $25 for non-functioning guns. No questions asked.
Stateline

Stateline provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.

 https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline

