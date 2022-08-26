Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
Can Uber-like Public Transit Replace Old-Fashioned Buses?
Shudiara McMillian doesn’t have a car and relies on city transit in Wilson, North Carolina, to get wherever she needs to go, whether it’s to work or shopping or a medical appointment. Until about two years ago, that could mean a long wait at a bus stop because...
States Post Yellow Alerts to Try to Nab Hit-and-Run Drivers
Debbie Geneau was on her way to the bank in Bakersfield, California, one afternoon in July 2020, when three cars headed in the opposite direction crashed. One hit the divider and went airborne, landing on top of Geneau’s Dodge Charger, killing the 65-year-old office manager. The driver responsible for...
Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States
More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
Fewer People Are Moving as Interest Rates, Rents Rise
Most people move during the spring and summer months, but many would-be movers stayed put this May and June amid higher interest rates and rising rents, according to change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service. Every state saw fewer people moving in compared with the same time last year, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Check's in the Mail: States Give Tax Refunds to Cushion Inflation
DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this session, to help people cope with rising prices.
GOP Governors Bus Migrants to Blue Cities, but Many Exit in Red States
Since April, thousands of migrants have arrived by bus in New York City and Washington, D.C., sent north by Republican governors in Texas and Arizona as a political gambit to blame Democrats for the migrants’ presence in the country. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have...
Advocates Look for New Ways to Fill City 'Food Deserts’
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For six years, Alexander Wright lobbied local politicians, foundations and investors to fund his vision for a grocery store on Buffalo’s East Side. The African Heritage Food Co-Op, he promised, would make affordable, healthy produce accessible in a neighborhood with few convenient options besides dollar and corner stores.
Looser Liquor Laws Boosted Restaurants — and Maybe Problem Drinking
Most states that allowed curbside pickup or home delivery of alcohol to help restaurants, bars and liquor stores survive pandemic closures have extended the looser liquor laws. But in their desire to boost the hospitality industry, states might be fueling binge drinking and higher overall alcohol consumption, some research shows.
RELATED PEOPLE
What We're Reading: Top State Stories 8/5
FL: Florida governor suspends state attorney who pledged not to prosecute abortions. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended a state attorney who said he wouldn’t prosecute abortions prohibited by the state’s new 15-week ban and pledged to support gender transitioning treatments for minors. NY: New York may face...
Public Health Agencies Lack Money to Combat Climate Threats
Medical experts say climate change will affect nearly every aspect of public health. Many of those impacts already are being felt. Heat deaths in the United States are severely undercounted, researchers say, with some studies putting the actual total at thousands each year. Scientists are working to understand the health effects of wildfire smoke, which is an increasing problem in many states as megafires ravage the West.
California Just Banned Gun Shows on State Property. Will Other States Follow?
Last month, California became the first state to prohibit the sale of firearms and ammunition on state property, a move that will put an end to gun shows on county fairgrounds, where they are often held. Gun safety activists have long argued that the shows perpetuate gun violence and lead to illegal firearm sales.
Towns May Grow Millions More Trees with $1.5B for Urban Forestry
Last year, legislators in Washington state passed a law to bolster the urban forestry work of the Department of Natural Resources. The agency’s urban and community forestry program, which had just two staffers in 2020, will grow to nine positions once the department finalizes new hires. Those new staffers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Safeguards May Help Those Who Are Drowning in Medical Debt
Robert Parish would love to move to a nicer house, something in the Nashville, Tennessee, area where he’d be proud to bring the woman he plans to marry and her two daughters to live. It’s not in the cards, though, as he sees it. His credit is shot, so landlords aren’t eager to rent to him.
Wildfire Maps Underscore Risks — and Costs — of Climate Change
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jennie Peters vividly remembers what it was like to evacuate with three children from a wildfire as fierce winds blew embers through the river canyon near her home two years ago. "When we left, I could see the burning embers coming over the trees, landing in...
Gun Buybacks Are Popular. But Are They Effective?
Two weeks ago, more than 160 gun owners in Richmond, Virginia, turned in 474 firearms in the city’s first-ever gun buyback event. City officials offered Walmart, Amazon and Kroger gift cards in various amounts for different unwanted firearms: $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns, $150 for rifles and $25 for non-functioning guns. No questions asked.
Stateline
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT
Stateline provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline
Comments / 0