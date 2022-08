STONY BROOK, N.Y. – It was a big weekend for the Stony Brook volleyball team as it picked up a pair of victories over Quinnipiac, 3-0, and Fordham, 3-2, respectively. The Seawolves opened the season with a sweep of the Bobcats and then put together a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Fordham on Sunday afternoon.

