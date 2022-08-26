Read full article on original website
Illinois man gets 55 years for killing deputy US marshal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Illinois man to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a deputy U.S. marshal serving an arrest warrant for a series of downstate burglaries. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly imposed the sentence Monday on 43-year-old Floyd Brown of Springfield for his April conviction on charges of second-degree murder of a federal officer, attempting to kill additional federal officers, assault of federal officers and multiple firearm counts. Thirty-five-year-old Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner was a McHenry County deputy working with a Marshal’s Service fugitive task force when he was killed on March 7, 2019.
Skydiver killed identified
OTTAWA – The identity of the skydiver killed near Ottawa on Saturday has been released. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch announced that 38-year-old Brenton Watkajtys of Chicago was the individual found deceased in a cornfield in Dayton Township. The investigation into the accident being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
Indiana refinery fire not expected to hit gas prices much
CHICAGO (AP) — A major Midwestern oil refinery shut down by a fire should reopen in the next few days, its operators said, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region. BP said Monday that it expects to resume refinery operations “in the coming days,” and that the company “has deployed all available resources and is working around the clock to bring the Whiting refinery back to normal operations as soon as safely possible.” Whiting Refinery provides about a quarter of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, according to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. In a letter to state officials, Regan said the agency determined the waiver is necessary “to minimize or prevent disruption of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers.” The waiver lifts a Clear Air Act requirement that lower-volatility gasoline be sold in the states during summer months to limit ozone pollution. BP said its refinery in Whiting, Indiana experienced an electrical fire Wednesday that led to at least a partial shutdown.
Rabid bat bites DeKalb county resident
SYCAMORE – A rabid bat has bitten a DeKalb county resident. The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed that the person who was bit on Saturday in Sycamore is now receiving treatment. Officials say it was the second bat this year to be found carrying rabies in the county. Bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Illinois, and you should avoid any you find indoors or laying on the ground.
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska 31-28 in opener in Dublin
DUBLIN (AP) — Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to help Northwestern rally for a 31-28 victory over Nebraska in Saturday’s season opener in Ireland. Northwestern handed the Cornhuskers their seventh consecutive loss going back to last season and added more pressure on embattled coach Scott Frost, who took the blame for a failed onside kick that changed the momentum of the game in the third quarter. The Wildcats finished with 528 yards and gained a measure of revenge after their humiliating 56-7 loss to the Huskers last October. Nebraska hasn’t won since then.
