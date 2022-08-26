“Equivalent to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady!” John McEnroe believes that Serena Williams has the same impact in tennis as Steph Curry has in the NBA

Fubo Sports Network, a programming outlet run by streaming TV bundle provider Fubo TV, is expanding its lineup of originals and enhancing its focus on what it calls “the voice of the athlete.” Two new shows featuring R.J. Hampton, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Orlando Scandrick will join returning ones co-hosted by former NFL star Terrell Owens and ex-NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. Given their immense visibility and digital clout, athletes have been flooding into the media business in recent years, led by a vanguard of NBA stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Draymond Green. Helped by the advent of social media...

