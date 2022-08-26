Chris Sutton has set out his hopes and pinpointed the main danger to Celtic for his old club’s upcoming home fixtures against theRangers and Real Madrid. Celtic have had a great start to the season with five wins from five games, however, Ange Postecoglou’s squad now enters an intense schedule with two games a week from now up until the beginning of the World Cup in November, starting with the trip to the Highlands to play Ross County in the League Cup tomorrow evening.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO