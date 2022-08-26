Read full article on original website
'I'll take it on my shoulders': Steven Gerrard insists he will take the blame for Aston Villa's poor start to the season and accepts the 'results haven't been good enough' after three defeats from opening four games
Steven Gerrard insists he will accept the 'heat and pressure' that is facing him and says he will not 'shirk' in trying to kickstart Aston Villa's season. Villa's 1-0 home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was their third in four Premier League games this season, and the former England captain appeared to be booed by some fans as he walked towards the tunnel at the final whistle.
“They can give anybody a bloody nose,” Sutton reckons Celtic capable of beating Real Madrid
Chris Sutton has set out his hopes and pinpointed the main danger to Celtic for his old club’s upcoming home fixtures against theRangers and Real Madrid. Celtic have had a great start to the season with five wins from five games, however, Ange Postecoglou’s squad now enters an intense schedule with two games a week from now up until the beginning of the World Cup in November, starting with the trip to the Highlands to play Ross County in the League Cup tomorrow evening.
