Nashville nastiness! A full-fledged feud has taken over the country music world sparked by an Instagram post from singer Jason Aldean's wife that some felt was transphobic and others felt was on-point. On Aug. 23, 2022, Brittany Aldean shared an Instagram video that showed her getting glammed up. She captioned it, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." The post was highly controversial, as her detractors felt her message was transphobic –then weighed in publicly, as did her supporters.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO