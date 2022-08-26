ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Catastrophic impact' of rising prices on children

Poverty caused by rising prices will have a "catastrophic impact" on children, Scotland's children's commissioner has said. Energy regulator Ofgem increased the price cap on household bills by 80% earlier this week, adding to the pressure of the cost of living crisis. Bruce Adamson said there was a "massive failure...
KIDS
BBC

Cost of living: 'I'll be struggling without some financial help'

Many households are facing a jump in energy prices but some residents say they do not feel protected from increased costs. It includes people who use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) who are not covered by the price cap set by the regulator, and those who live in park homes. How are they coping?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nearly one in four ‘won’t turn on heating this winter’ as energy bills soar

Nearly one in four adults plan never to turn their heating on this winter, polling suggests, as average bills are set to rocket while the temperature drops.This figure is even higher for parents with children under 18, according to a Savanta ComRes survey carried out before the new price cap was announced.The pollsters asked more than 2,000 UK adults how they would respond to increasing energy prices over the winter – 23% said they would not turn their heating on at all, rising to 27% among parents with under-18s.Seven in 10 (69%) said they would switch their heating on less,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cooker#Uk#Bbc News
The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
BBC

Cost of living: Nurse with cancer working to pay bills

A mum has kept up her job as a nurse to pay her bills, despite being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. After her diagnosis in June, Kerry George from Neath has continued working as an agency nurse while undergoing chemotherapy. Ms George said Universal Credit support alone was not...
CANCER
BBC

Council plea after Shetland's energy bills double

A Scottish council has asked the chancellor for extra help with energy bills after working out its residents are paying double what the rest of the country is charged. Shetland Islands Council has issued a warning after concluding bills will reach more than £10,000 next year. The council leader...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living rise a national emergency, says minister

Rising household costs are a national and financial emergency, according to a Welsh government minister. Jane Hutt said people "should not have to wait" for a new prime minister to be selected before more help was provided. Boris Johnson said his successor would deliver a "huge package" of support, without...
ECONOMY
BBC

Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday

The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
HEALTH
BBC

Energy bills could break firms, warns ex-chancellor

Soaring energy bills could be the "straw that finally breaks the camel's back" for small businesses, former chancellor Alistair Darling has warned. Mr Darling, who was Labour chancellor during the financial crisis, said "bold action" was needed to help the economy. The energy price cap for households will soar by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Store closures at lowest level for seven years

There has been a big fall in the number of chain stores shutting across Britain, new figures show. Closures in the first six months of 2022 dropped by a third compared with the first half of last year, accountancy firm PwC said. Shop openings are still below pre-Covid levels, but...
BUSINESS
BBC

UK's biggest unions propose co-ordinated strikes this autumn

The UK's two largest trade unions, Unite and Unison, are seeking to co-ordinate strike action this autumn as they step up demands for better pay. Both have submitted motions ahead of the Trade Union Congress next month calling for walkouts to be synchronised to have more impact. There has been...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Unwanted cat finds Tipton home after USA offer

The longest-staying cat at a rescue centre has found a new home after receiving offers from as far as the USA. Zara had spent seven months at the RSPCA's Stafford, Wolverhampton and District branch without interest from adopters. After an appeal earlier this month, the charity was inundated with offers,...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy