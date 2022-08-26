Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living: 'Energy prices have forced us to shut the door'
Households are facing a jump in energy prices from October when the typical bill will rise to £3,549 a year. It comes after the price cap was increased by the energy regulator, but for businesses, who do not have such a cap, costs could be higher. How are they being affected?
BBC
'Catastrophic impact' of rising prices on children
Poverty caused by rising prices will have a "catastrophic impact" on children, Scotland's children's commissioner has said. Energy regulator Ofgem increased the price cap on household bills by 80% earlier this week, adding to the pressure of the cost of living crisis. Bruce Adamson said there was a "massive failure...
KIDS・
BBC
Cost of living: 'I'll be struggling without some financial help'
Many households are facing a jump in energy prices but some residents say they do not feel protected from increased costs. It includes people who use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) who are not covered by the price cap set by the regulator, and those who live in park homes. How are they coping?
Nearly one in four ‘won’t turn on heating this winter’ as energy bills soar
Nearly one in four adults plan never to turn their heating on this winter, polling suggests, as average bills are set to rocket while the temperature drops.This figure is even higher for parents with children under 18, according to a Savanta ComRes survey carried out before the new price cap was announced.The pollsters asked more than 2,000 UK adults how they would respond to increasing energy prices over the winter – 23% said they would not turn their heating on at all, rising to 27% among parents with under-18s.Seven in 10 (69%) said they would switch their heating on less,...
100,000 people have now pledged not to pay bills from October
We’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis, where British citizens are finding the cost of fuel, food and energy bills have reached extortionate prices. Now, more than 100,000 people have pledged not to pay bills from October when the next price hike is expected to hit households across the nation.
Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
Nearly a quarter of UK adults plan to keep heating off this winter, poll finds
Skyrocketing energy prices mean almost one in four adults in the UK will not switch on the heating at all this winter, according to a poll, with opposition MPs describing the findings as a “national scandal”. The survey of more than 2,000 UK adults found 23% would do...
BBC
Cost of living: Nurse with cancer working to pay bills
A mum has kept up her job as a nurse to pay her bills, despite being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. After her diagnosis in June, Kerry George from Neath has continued working as an agency nurse while undergoing chemotherapy. Ms George said Universal Credit support alone was not...
BBC
Council plea after Shetland's energy bills double
A Scottish council has asked the chancellor for extra help with energy bills after working out its residents are paying double what the rest of the country is charged. Shetland Islands Council has issued a warning after concluding bills will reach more than £10,000 next year. The council leader...
BBC
Cost of living rise a national emergency, says minister
Rising household costs are a national and financial emergency, according to a Welsh government minister. Jane Hutt said people "should not have to wait" for a new prime minister to be selected before more help was provided. Boris Johnson said his successor would deliver a "huge package" of support, without...
Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near post-war record
Goldman Sachs warns inflation could inflation peak above 22%, adding more pressure to households and businesses
Phys.org
BBC
BBC
Energy crisis: Charity Sense gives cash to disabled families and urges others to do the same
The disability charity Sense will give 1,000 families cash handouts to help them weather the cost of living crisis and says other charities should follow suit. Grants of £500 will be given to families who live with someone with complex needs. CEO Richard Kramer, told the Access All podcast:...
BBC
Energy bills could break firms, warns ex-chancellor
Soaring energy bills could be the "straw that finally breaks the camel's back" for small businesses, former chancellor Alistair Darling has warned. Mr Darling, who was Labour chancellor during the financial crisis, said "bold action" was needed to help the economy. The energy price cap for households will soar by...
BBC
Store closures at lowest level for seven years
There has been a big fall in the number of chain stores shutting across Britain, new figures show. Closures in the first six months of 2022 dropped by a third compared with the first half of last year, accountancy firm PwC said. Shop openings are still below pre-Covid levels, but...
BBC
UK's biggest unions propose co-ordinated strikes this autumn
The UK's two largest trade unions, Unite and Unison, are seeking to co-ordinate strike action this autumn as they step up demands for better pay. Both have submitted motions ahead of the Trade Union Congress next month calling for walkouts to be synchronised to have more impact. There has been...
BBC
