FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a serious motorcycle crash last night. It happened just after 9:30pm at the intersection of 42nd St. S. and 9th Ave. S. when a motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

FARGO, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO