jackfmfargo.com
Driver and passenger arrested following Fargo-Moorhead police chase
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people are in custody following a police chase that began shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a Fargo officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Main Avenue Bridge. The driver refused to stop and drove into Moorhead where Moorhead police picked up the...
jackfmfargo.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life threatening injuries after Fargo crash
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a serious motorcycle crash last night. It happened just after 9:30pm at the intersection of 42nd St. S. and 9th Ave. S. when a motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
jackfmfargo.com
Fargo man killed in Richland Co. crash identified
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with...
jackfmfargo.com
Record Enrollment Reported For Moorhead Area Public Schools
MOORHEAD – Moorhead Area Public Schools is reporting a record enrollment to start the new school year. There are 7,427 students in grades K-12. That is 91 more students than the first day of school in 2021. The largest class in the district is 7th grade with 626 students....
jackfmfargo.com
Sheyenne, Jamestown top weekly ND high school football rankings
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne and Jamestown remain at the top of this week’s Class 11AA and 11A football rankings. The polls are votes on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). In Class 11AA, Sheyenne remains #1 after a 35-14 opening week win...
jackfmfargo.com
Monday’s local scoreboard
Kindred 373, Oak Grove 383, Carrington 421, Central Cass 445, Northern Cass 474. Avery Bartels of Kindred was the medalist with a 76. Sacred Heart over Mahnomen 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-16) East Grand Forks over Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3-0 Hillcrest over Norman Co. East-Ulen Hitterdal 3-0 Lake of the Woods over Fertile-Beltrami...
jackfmfargo.com
Grauer named American Associaton Pitcher of the Week
(MOORHEAD, MN-American Associaton) Winnipeg Goldeyes infielder Raul Navarro and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starter Tyler Grauer have been named the American Association’s Pointstreak Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the week ending August 28, the league announced Monday. Navarro earned a sparkling .440 batting average over seven games during the...
