ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9-11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. The bonus is between $600 and $2,000 depending on the level of participation. Veterans must have served during that time, started their service in Minnesota and just prove that they are a Minnesota resident.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO