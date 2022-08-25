Read full article on original website
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for post 9-11 service bonus
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9-11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. The bonus is between $600 and $2,000 depending on the level of participation. Veterans must have served during that time, started their service in Minnesota and just prove that they are a Minnesota resident.
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
EMILY, Minn. – A pilot who gave rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north-central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff’s officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old...
State finds no takers for natural gas pipeline, extends deadline
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO KCND) – North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has again extended the deadline for pipeline companies to apply for a grant for a natural gas pipeline, which would run from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota. The deadline is now December 15th. An August 15th deadline passed...
