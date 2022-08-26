ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Gold Machine review – Iain Sinclair confronts imperial ancestors in Peru trek

Accompanying the book of the same name, Iain Sinclair extends his psychogeographic franchise out to the New World in this lightly dramatised documentary, which traces the 1891 trek of his great-grandfather Arthur Sinclair into the Amazon jungle to set up a coffee plantation for the Peruvian Corporation of London. Kicking off with testimony from the Asháninka people whose land was hijacked, his stated aim is a Conradian voyage upriver – only reversing the “romance” surrounding the colonial plunder of the time and still stinking out certain culture-war circles today.
The Independent

What time is Rafael Nadal playing tonight? How to watch US Open match online and on TV

Rafael Nadal begins his bid for a fifth US Open crown tonight against Australia’s Rinky Hijikata. Nadal won the Australian Open in January and then the French Open in June, making it the first time he had been halfway to a calendar-year grand slam. He reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon too before pulling out because of a torn abdominal muscle, and since leaving the All England Club the 36-year-old has played just one match, a three-set loss to eventual champion Borna Coric at a hard-court event in Cincinnati.“I am doing things the best way that I can. I hope...
France 24

Goals not guns: in troubled DRC, football academy draws in youth

Rumangabo (DR Congo) (AFP) – In war-torn eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, national park authorities are hoping a football academy will persuade youngsters to take up the Beautiful Game rather than a rifle. Around 50 children aged between 10 and 16 have signed up to the Virunga youth football...
