Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing
Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
If You Hate Raking Leaves, Have I Got Good News for You
Craving fall weather comes more naturally when we're blistering in the kind of heat waves we've experienced in the summer of 2022. As I write this, we have temperatures in the 80s and the humidity is at a decent level for Kentucky. But don't let that fool you...I WANT FALL. The crispness in the air. The flavors (NOT pumpkin spice--a story for another day). The smell of burning leaves.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
msn.com
The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100
Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunted Mammoth Cave Church Is a Find for Kentucky Paranormal Enthusiasts
I've always thought large, empty buildings were creepy, especially schools and churches. They're made for LOTS of people and when LOTS of people aren't in them, you can almost HEAR the hollowness. THE EERINESS OF EMPTY STRUCTURES. A few years ago, when I toured my old elementary school--Masonville Elementary--just before...
middlesboronews.com
Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20
One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
Kentucky State Parks accepting entries for 2022 photo contest; deadline to enter October 31
Kentucky State Parks is accepting photo submissions now through October 31 for its 2022 Photo Contest. The three-month contest provides an opportunity for U.S. residents 18 and over to share stories through photography. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from the following categories: Camping, Scenic, Trails, and Park Activities....
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
RELATED PEOPLE
What is 100% Worse When Wet? KY, IL and IN Residents Share Hilarious Answers
Water is everywhere. It covers more than half the Earth, our bodies are made up of mostly water, and of course, we need to consume it on a consistent basis to stay alive. We use it to cook, clean ourselves, and there's nothing like jumping into a pool of it to get some relief from the sun on the hot and humid days of summer in the Midwest. As important and beneficial as it is to our day-to-day lives, there are times when it's an unwelcome guest; like when a pipe bursts in your home, or it floods streets after heavy rain. There are also those times when it's just annoying and ruins a moment.
Fact or Folklore? 5 Ways Nature Predicts Winter Weather in Southern Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Recently the Tri-State School Closings & Weather Facebook group shared some photos of wooly worms. That spurred the conversation about what type of winter are we in for here in the Tri-State. After doing some research, I found out that it's not just our fuzzy woolly bear worms that have...
These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
leoweekly.com
Inflation Squeezes Fixed-Income Kentuckians; Benefits Assistance Can Help
As inflation drives up the cost of living, Kentuckians on fixed incomes are especially vulnerable. More than 2,000 federal, state and local benefits are available for older adults and people with disabilities, which can be found online at benefitscheckup.org, along with help with applications and eligibility requirements. Aisha Williams, senior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
wkyufm.org
Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Kentucky floods
Gwen Christon had never seen the small creek behind her IGA grocery store in Isom, Ky. flood before. But during the historic flood that went on to kill 39 people and devastate eastern Kentucky, that little creek engulfed the narrow valley with six feet of water; swallowing up the highway, Christon’s grocery store, and practically everything else in its path.
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Why We Could See More and More Movies Filmed in Kentucky [VIDEOS]
If there's one thing about which I've beating my drum over the years is the desirability of Kentucky as a filming location. With so many picturesque rural locations and beautiful small towns, the Commonwealth is rife with possibilities. Somebody should write a great fictional piece and set it within our borders. But absent that, we have any number of real-life stories that would make for wonderful big-screen treatments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space
It's happening again. Ford trucks are piling up in a holding area at the Kentucky Speedway. We though the microchip shortage was over? The post Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
lanereport.com
Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame announces four new inductees
The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame celebrates the stories of Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs with a mission to raise awareness around the impact entrepreneurship has made in the Commonwealth and to encourage others to pursue similar ambitious endeavors. 2022 Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Inductees:. Lois Howard Gray (posthumous)
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0