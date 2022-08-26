Pitt will start the 2022 season against West Virginia in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl. The Associated Press has the Panthers ranked as the No. 17 team and the Coaches Poll has the Panthers ranked as the No. 16 team. Pitt comes into the 2021 season as the defending ACC Champions and with high expectations for the 2022 season. The departure of wide receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff winner (top wide receiver in college), to USC via the transfer portal dominated most of the headlines during the offseason for Pitt. Meanwhile, West Virginia looks to rebound after going 6-7 (4-5 Big 12 Conference) last season. The Mountaineers dominated the last ten matchups of the Backyard Brawl and won the last matchup by a score of 21-20 back in November of 2011.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO