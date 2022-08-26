ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week Zero

At Penn-Trafford, they love their green and gold. Last season, Carter Green helped lead the Warriors to the school’s first WPIAL and PIAA football championships with 1,265 yards passing and 1,155 yards rushing. After Green graduated in the spring, P-T coach John Ruane decided to stay Greene and moved...
TRAFFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home

After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Twenty One Pilots. Wed., Aug. 31. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $37.50-123.25. twentyonepilots.com. You most likely know Twenty One Pilots from their 2015 hit “Stressed Out,” but the Grammy award-winning duo’s The Icy Tour stop in Pittsburgh is the perfect time to venture deeper into their world of alternative hip-hop and pop rock stylings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

West Virginia at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and Backyard Brawl quick notes

Pitt will start the 2022 season against West Virginia in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl. The Associated Press has the Panthers ranked as the No. 17 team and the Coaches Poll has the Panthers ranked as the No. 16 team. Pitt comes into the 2021 season as the defending ACC Champions and with high expectations for the 2022 season. The departure of wide receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff winner (top wide receiver in college), to USC via the transfer portal dominated most of the headlines during the offseason for Pitt. Meanwhile, West Virginia looks to rebound after going 6-7 (4-5 Big 12 Conference) last season. The Mountaineers dominated the last ten matchups of the Backyard Brawl and won the last matchup by a score of 21-20 back in November of 2011.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#Audacy#Kdka Fm#Wpial
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh VegFest takes place this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend marks the return of Pittsburgh VegFest. It has been voted the best food festival in Pittsburgh for the last two years. The 8th annual event takes place at Allegheny Commons Park until 5 p.m. It's a celebration of the city's best vegan food. There are more than 100 vendors throughout the park, with live music, yoga, and children's activities. It's free to attend!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Your Radio Place

Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets here

AVC Communications has another chance for you to win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends midnight Thursday, September 1 and winners will be drawn on Friday, September 2. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Pittsburgh Zoo Entry Form. upload photo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Wolverines Fall Short In Season Opening Loss At Brentwood

Week Zero is officially in the books for the WPIAL as over 100 teams were in uniform during the Friday/Saturday action. The Wolverines made a trip down to Brentwood High School to take on the Spartans to begin the 2022 football campaign. Both teams in recent years have had a...
BRENTWOOD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion

An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
msn.com

Run Around the Square takes over Frick Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 40th annual Run Around the Square 5K run and walk returned to Frick Park on Saturday. The combined event began at the Environmental Charter School at the corner of Henrietta Street and Milton Avenue. Most of the first mile of the 5K wound through the Regent Square streets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
msn.com

Police in PA issue warning after python goes missing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in a Pennsylvania town have issued a warning after a pet python went missing on Wednesday after being out on a walk with its owner. According to NBC affiliate WPXI, police in Duquesne are warning residents about the white snake, which is reportedly between five to seven feet long.
DUQUESNE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Saturday Night Accident in Center Twp.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police and firefighters from Center Township responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in front of Cactus Lounge late Saturday night, August 27, 2022. Officials say that 40-year-old Christopher Graeser was operating his motorcycle on Center Grange Road in the area of the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy