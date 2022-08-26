Read full article on original website
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
History shows that stocks perform better than any other asset class over time. While gold, oil, and housing may beat the market for short periods, over the past century equities handily trump all else. That holds true with cryptocurrencies as well, which had stocks eating their dust the past few...
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Stock Market Mudslide Continues; Crowdstrike (CRWD) Posts Strong Q2
The market mudslide continued a third-straight trading day today, with the Dow slipping another -0.96%, the S&P 500 -1.10% and the Nasdaq -1.12% — now down -4% for the past week. Weakest of all on the day was the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell -1.54%. The tone of market...
Singapore Stock Market May Hand Back Tuesday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,240-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.
Why Amazon, Carvana, and Skillz Stocks Slumped Tuesday Morning
A broad cross section of stocks stumbled on Tuesday, as market watchers focused on deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the potential that things could get worse before they get better. E-commerce platform Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 2.3% on Tuesday morning, mobile games platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ)...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
Are E-Commerce Stocks Bottoming Out?
Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks, which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics and payment players, has declined by almost 41% year-to-date, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq-100, which remains down by 24% over the same period. There are several trends that are hurting the sector. The big e-commerce surge that was seen through the lockdown phase of the Covid-19 pandemic is now cooling off, and this is reflected in revenue growth rates and stock prices in the theme. Moreover, the U.S. economy has been weak with GDP contracting over the last two quarters straight. Consumers have also been scaling back on retail spending amid high inflation while spending more on travel and experiences. Moreover, the ongoing supply chain issues, labor shortages, and surging inflation are also impacting the cost base of e-commerce players.
Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks as the Fed Stay Hawkish
Powell vowed once again last Friday to keep the Fed’s inflation fight going, which means higher interest rates. The Fed chair also stressed once again the central bank’s willingness to cause pain in the form of higher unemployment and slowing growth, if that is what it takes to drag down prices.
Wall Street Analysts See a 45% Upside in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) closed the last trading session at $20.91, gaining 5.5% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $30.40 indicates a 45.4% upside potential.
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, ASML
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SMH) where we have detected an approximate $87.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.3% decrease week over week (from 30,770,937 to 30,370,937). Among the largest underlying components of SMH, in trading today Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Symbol: TSM) is off about 0.7%, Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) is down about 1%, and ASML Holding NV (Symbol: ASML) is lower by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SMH Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SMH, versus its 200 day moving average:
4 Growth Stocks I'm Watching This Week
Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and some of the growth opportunities that could make these investments great for long-term holders. Qualcomm, for example, is mainly known for its mobile solutions, but it is expanding into new markets like automotive and has a multibillion-dollar backlog of design wins. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
With Auto Demand Likely To Revive, Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Attractive?
Cleveland-Cliffs stock (NYSE: CLF) has gained almost 11% over the last month, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which has gained about 1% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the stock higher. Over the last few years, the company has transitioned from being a supplier of iron ore into a large integrated steel mill operator, which has given the company significant exposure to the automotive sector. Now production in the auto industry has been weighed down by supply chain constraints through the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there are signs that the component supply shortage is easing, and this could help drive auto production higher, helping suppliers such as Cleveland-Cliffs. Separately, the company just raised current spot rates for all its carbon steel hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products by a minimum of $75 per ton and this could also be a sign of reviving demand from the auto market. Now to be sure, there are lingering concerns about the U.S. economy, considering that GDP has contracted over the last two quarters straight, with interest rates also on the rise. However, investors are likely to find CLF stock to be reasonably valued at current levels, considering that it trades at just about 4.5x consensus 2022 earnings and 6.8x 2023 earnings.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Popped and Then Dropped Today
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) opened the day up as much as 13% as yesterday's rally seemed set to continue today. However, that surge quickly faded, and as of 11:26 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was actually down 3.9%, mirroring a sell-off in the broad market as the S&P 500 was down more than 1% after opening the day in positive territory.
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY) closed the most recent trading day at $33.36, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the auto...
What's Happening With Diageo Stock?
Diageo stock (NYSE: DEO) has fallen 6% in a month, while it’s down 18% year-to-date. The company recently paused some of the whiskey sales in a few states in India to push the price hikes. This move may result in a hit on the region’s volume growth in the near term. Late last month, the company reported its full-fiscal 2022 results (fiscal ends in June) with revenue growth of 20% y-o-y, led by both volume and price gains across geographies. However, a high inflationary environment and rising oil prices will likely weigh on consumer demand, impacting retail stocks. For instance, Diageo’s peer, Anheuser-Busch Inbev stock (NYSE; BUD), has also seen a 7% fall in a month.
3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks
Comments from the Fed and geopolitical tensions are just two catalysts that have roiled the markets recently, leaving investors to find a lot of red in their portfolios. All's not lost, though. Fortifying your holdings with reliable dividend stocks can provide streams of passive income to strengthen your finances during these tumultuous times.
PTC Inc. Stock Lost 4% In One Week, What's Next?
PTC Inc. stock (NASDAQ: PTC) has lost 4.1% in the last week, marginally lower than the S&P 500 (down 4%). However, the stock has also underperformed over the last ten days (-8.3% vs -5.1%) and one month (-8.9% vs -0.2%). PTC is a global software and services company that offers...
Synchrony (SYF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Synchrony (SYF) closed the most recent trading day at $32.96, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the consumer credit company had lost 2.99%...
