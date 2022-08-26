Systemic IL-27 administration prevents abscess formation and osteolysis via local neutrophil recruitment and activation

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Nature.com
Effect of oral zinc regimens on human hepatic copper content: a randomized intervention study
Zinc inhibits intestinal copper uptake, an effect utilized for treating Wilson's disease (WD). We used copper-64 (64Cu) PET/CT to examine how much four weeks of treatment with different zinc regimens reduced the hepatic 64Cu content after oral 64Cu administration and test if alternative regimens were noninferior to the standard regimen of zinc acetate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 daily. Forty healthy persons were randomized to four different zinc protocols. The WD standard treatment zinc acetate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 reduced the hepatic 64Cu content from 26.9"‰Â±"‰7.5% to 13.3"‰Â±"‰5.6% of the administered 64Cu. Zinc gluconate 50Â mg"‰Ã—"‰3 was noninferior (P"‰="‰0.02) (35.8"‰Â±"‰9.0% to 17.4"‰Â±"‰7.5%). Zinc acetate 150Â mg"‰Ã—"‰1 (33.1"‰Â±"‰9.9% to 17.4"‰Â±"‰7.5%) and zinc gluconate 150Â mg"‰Ã—"‰1 (28.1"‰Â±"‰6.7% to 22.0"‰Â±"‰6.7%) were less effective. These effects were intra- and inter-individually highly variable, and 14% had no effect of any zinc regimen, which may explain disparities in zinc treatment efficacy in WD patients.
Nature.com
Effects of splenectomy on skin inflammation and psoriasis-like phenotype of imiquimod-treated mice
Imiquimod (IMQ) is widely used as animal model of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder. Although topical application of IMQ to back skin causes splenomegaly in mice, how the spleen affects the psoriasis-like phenotype of IMQ-treated mice remains unclear. In this study, we analyzed the cellular composition of spleen and measured metabolites in blood of IMQ-treated mice. We also investigated whether splenectomy influences the degree of skin inflammation and pathology in IMQ-treated mice. Flow cytometry showed that the numbers of CD11b+Ly6c+ neutrophils, Ter119+ proerythroblasts, B220+ B cells, F4/80+ macrophages, and CD11c+ dendritic cells in the spleen were significantly higher in IMQ-treated mice compared to control mice. An untargeted metabolomics analysis of blood identified 14 metabolites, including taurine and 2,6-dihydroxybenzoic acid, whose levels distinguished the two groups. The composition of cells in the spleen and blood metabolites positively correlated with the weight of the spleen. However, splenectomy did not affect IMQ-induced psoriasis-like phenotypes compared with sham-operated mice, although splenectomy increased the expression of interleukin-17A mRNA in the skin of IMQ-treated mice. These data suggest that the spleen does not play a direct role in the development of psoriasis-like phenotype on skin of IMQ-treated mice, though IMQ causes splenomegaly.
Nature.com
Artesunate suppresses Th17 response via inhibiting IRF4-mediated glycolysis and ameliorates SjogÌˆren's syndrome
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 274 (2022) Cite this article. Primary SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (pSS) is an autoimmune disease characterized by dry eyes and dry mouth caused by glandular inflammation in salivary glands (SG) and lacrimal glands. Currently, pSS patients are suffering from a lack of effective therapies. Many studies have revealed dysregulated immune responses during pSS development, in which Th17 cells are considered as the key driver in disease initiation and perpetuation.1,2 Previous studies suggested that artesunate (ART), an important derivative of artemisinin and a first-line antimalarial agent, modulated Th17 and regulatory T (Treg) cells balance in rats with collagen-induced arthritis.3.
Nature.com
Visual system assessment for predicting a transition to psychosis
The field of psychiatry is far from perfect in predicting which individuals will transition to a psychotic disorder. Here, we argue that visual system assessment can help in this regard. Such assessments have generated medium-to-large group differences with individuals prior to or near the first psychotic episode or have shown little influence of illness duration in larger samples of more chronic patients. For example, self-reported visual perceptual distortions-so-called visual basic symptoms-occur in up to 2/3rds of those with non-affective psychosis and have already longitudinally predicted an impending onset of schizophrenia. Possibly predictive psychophysical markers include enhanced contrast sensitivity, prolonged backward masking, muted collinear facilitation, reduced stereoscopic depth perception, impaired contour and shape integration, and spatially restricted exploratory eye movements. Promising brain-based markers include visual thalamo-cortical hyperconnectivity, decreased occipital gamma band power during visual detection (MEG), and reduced visually evoked occipital P1 amplitudes (EEG). Potentially predictive retinal markers include diminished cone a- and b-wave amplitudes and an attenuated photopic flicker response during electroretinography. The foregoing assessments are often well-described mechanistically, implying that their findings could readily shed light on the underlying pathophysiological changes that precede or accompany a transition to psychosis. The retinal and psychophysical assessments in particular are inexpensive, well-tolerated, easy to administer, and brief, with few inclusion/exclusion criteria. Therefore, across all major levels of analysis-from phenomenology to behavior to brain and retinal functioning-visual system assessment could complement and improve upon existing methods for predicting which individuals go on to develop a psychotic disorder.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
Metformin administration is associated with enhanced response to transarterial chemoembolization for hepatocellular carcinoma in type 2 diabetes patients
Transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) is often used as a locoregional therapy for early hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) when local ablation or resection are not feasible, but incomplete response and recurrence are commonly observed. In this study, we sought to determine the association between metformin administration and TACE outcomes for single nodular HCC in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). The retrospective cohort analysis included 164 T2DM patients with single nodular HCC who underwent TACE as an initial treatment, and 91 were exposed to metformin before and after TACE. Propensity score (PS) matching was used to balance covariates. Logistic regression analysis was used to determine the predictors of tumor response after TACE, and Cox regression analysis assessed independent predictors of local tumor recurrence (LTR) in patients with complete response after TACE. Metformin use was associated with significantly higher objective response rate (ORR) in the overall and PS-matched cohort (79.1% vs. 60.3 and 78.7% vs. 57.5%; p"‰="‰0.008 and p"‰="‰0.029, respectively). Logistic regression analysis showed that metformin use was an independent predictor of ORR in all and PS-matched patients (odds ratio"‰="‰2.65 and 3.06; p"‰="‰0.016 and 0.034, respectively). Cox regression analysis showed metformin administration was an independent predictor for lower LTR in all and PS-matched patients (hazard ratio"‰="‰0.28 and 0.27; p"‰="‰0.001 and 0.007, respectively). Metformin administration is associated with better initial response and lower local recurrence after TACE for single nodular HCC in T2DM.
Nature.com
Loss of AID exacerbates the malignant progression of CLL
Activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID) has been implicated as both a positive and a negative factor in the progression of B cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), but the role that it plays in the development and progression of this disease is still unclear. We generated an AID knockout CLL mouse model, AIDâˆ’/âˆ’/EÎ¼-TCL1, and found that these mice die significantly earlier than their AID-proficient counterparts. AID-deficient CLL cells exhibit a higher ER stress response compared to EÎ¼-TCL1 controls, particularly through activation of the IRE1/XBP1s pathway. The increased production of secretory IgM in AID-deficient CLL cells contributes to their elevated expression levels of XBP1s, while secretory IgM-deficient CLL cells express less XBP1s. This increase in XBP1s in turn leads AID-deficient CLL cells to exhibit higher levels of B cell receptor signaling, supporting leukemic growth and survival. Further, AIDâˆ’/âˆ’/EÎ¼-TCL1 CLL cells downregulate the tumor suppressive SMAD1/S1PR2 pathway and have altered homing to non-lymphoid organs. Notably, CLL cells from patients with IgHV-unmutated disease express higher levels of XBP1s mRNA compared to those from patients with IgHV-mutated CLL. Our studies thus reveal novel mechanisms by which the loss of AID leads to worsened CLL and may explain why unmutated CLL is more aggressive than mutated CLL.
Nature.com
Detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia
To assess the detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia. This retrospective descriptive-analytical study included 134 normal eyes (control group) from 134 healthy subjects and 128 eyes with asymmetric contralateral corneal ectasia with normal topography (ACE-NT, study group) from 128 subjects with definite keratoconus in the opposite eye. Placido-disk-based corneal topography with TMS-4, Scheimpflug corneal tomography with Pentacam HR, and corneal biomechanical assessment with Corvis ST and ocular response analyzer (ORA) were performed. A general linear model was used to compare Corvis ST and ORA biomechanical parameters between groups, while central corneal thickness (CCT) and biomechanically corrected intraocular pressure (bIOP) were considered covariates. Receiving operator sensitivity curve (ROC) analysis was used to determine the cut-off point with the highest sensitivity and specificity along with the area under the curve (AUC) for each parameter.
Nature.com
Hepatocyte-specific Prominin-1 protects against liver injury-induced fibrosis by stabilizing SMAD7
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Prominin-1 (PROM1), also known as CD133, is expressed in hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) and cholangiocytes of the fibrotic liver. In this study, we show that PROM1 is upregulated in the plasma membrane of fibrotic hepatocytes. Hepatocellular expression of PROM1 was also demonstrated in mice (Prom1CreER; R26TdTom) in which cells expressed TdTom under control of the Prom1 promoter. To understand the role of hepatocellular PROM1 in liver fibrosis, global and liver-specific Prom1-deficient mice were analyzed after bile duct ligation (BDL). BDL-induced liver fibrosis was aggravated with increased phosphorylation of SMAD2/3 and decreased levels of SMAD7 by global or liver-specific Prom1 deficiency but not by cholangiocyte-specific Prom1 deficiency. Indeed, PROM1 prevented SMURF2-induced SMAD7 ubiquitination and degradation by interfering with the molecular association of SMAD7 with SMURF2. We also demonstrated that hepatocyte-specific overexpression of SMAD7 ameliorated BDL-induced liver fibrosis in liver-specific Prom1-deficient mice. Thus, we conclude that PROM1 is necessary for the negative regulation of TGFÎ² signaling during liver fibrosis.
Nature.com
Distinct colon mucosa microbiomes associated with tubular adenomas and serrated polyps
Colorectal cancer is the second most deadly and third most common cancer in the world. Its development is heterogenous, with multiple mechanisms of carcinogenesis. Two distinct mechanisms include the adenoma-carcinoma sequence and the serrated pathway. The gut microbiome has been identified as a key player in the adenoma-carcinoma sequence, but its role in serrated carcinogenesis is less clear. In this study, we characterized the gut microbiome of 140 polyp-free and polyp-bearing individuals using colon mucosa and fecal samples to determine if microbiome composition was associated with each of the two key pathways. We discovered significant differences between the microbiomes of colon mucosa and fecal samples, with sample type explaining 10"“15% of the variation observed in the microbiome. Multiple mucosal brushings were collected from each individual to investigate whether the gut microbiome differed between polyp and healthy intestinal tissue, but no differences were found. Mucosal aspirate sampling revealed that the microbiomes of individuals with tubular adenomas and serrated polyps were significantly different from each other and polyp-free individuals, explaining 1"“4% of the variance in the microbiome. Microbiome composition also enabled the accurate prediction of subject polyp types using Random Forest, which produced an area under curve values of 0.87"“0.99. By directly sampling the colon mucosa and distinguishing between the different developmental pathways of colorectal cancer, our study helps characterize potential mechanistic targets for serrated carcinogenesis. This research also provides insight into multiple microbiome sampling strategies by assessing each method's practicality and effect on microbial community composition.
Nature.com
Circ_0047339 promotes the activation of fibroblasts and affects the development of urethral stricture by targeting the miR-4691-5p/TSP-1 axis
Urethral stricture is related to scar tissue fibrosis, but its pathogenesis is still unclear. This study aims to explore the regulatory mechanism of circular RNA (circRNA) in the occurrence and development of urethral stricture. CircRNA microarray was employed to analyze circRNA expression profiles between human urethral scar tissue and normal urethral tissue. The results of circRNA microarray showed that there were 296 differentially expressed genes between urethral scar tissue and normal urethral tissue. The enrichment analysis of Kyoto encyclopedia of genes and genomes showed that these circRNAs were significantly correlated with ECM"“receptor interaction. The first nine differentially expressed circRNA were selected to predict the circRNA"“miRNA network. RT-qPCR results showed that circ_0047339 was upregulated considerably in urethral scar tissue. Urethral scar fibroblasts were isolated from human urethral scar tissue and cultured in vitro. After silencing circ_0047339, the proliferation of urethral scar cells decreased significantly, and the expressions of Collagen I (COL-1) and Î±-smooth muscle actin (Î±-SMA) also reduced. As a competing endogenous RNA, circ_0047339 could increase the expression of TSP-1 by competitively binding miR-4691-5p. In addition, miR-4691-5p mimic transfection could inhibit the proliferation of urethral scar fibroblasts and the presentation of thrombospondin-1 (TSP-1), Î±-SMA and COL-1, while circ_0047339 overexpression eliminated this inhibition. Our results showed that circ_0047339 might promote the growth and fibrosis of urethral scar fibroblasts through miR-4691-5p/TSP-1 axis, thus promoting the development of urethral stricture.
Nature.com
Long term complications and vision loss in HLA-B27 uveitis
To evaluate the long term complications and vision loss in HLA-B27 uveitis. Retrospective review of subjects with HLA-B27 uveitis in a public tertiary centre between January 2008 and 2020. Results. 562 HLA-B27-positive subjects (834 eyes) had mean follow-up of 9.8 years (8173.2 eye-years). Median visual acuity at ten years was...
The Polypill Reduces Cardiovascular Mortality by 33% in Patients Treated After Myocardial Infarction
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- The polypill developed by the CNIC and Ferrer, which includes three drugs (aspirin, an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, and a statin), is effective at preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack. The polypill reduces mortality from cardiovascular causes in this population by 33%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005012/en/ Dr. Valentín Fuster, principal investigator of the SECURE study, CNIC General Director, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital Credit: Jordi Bardajil
MedicalXpress
Patients with coronary artery disease should receive P2Y12 inhibitor instead of aspirin
P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy lowers the risk of ischemic events compared with aspirin alone in patients with coronary artery disease without increasing bleeding risk, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor Marco Valgimigli of the Cardiocentro Ticino Foundation, Lugano,...
Nature.com
A mixed methods study of perceptions of bias among neonatal intensive care unit staff
Inequity in neonatology may be potentiated within neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) by the effects of bias. Addressing bias can lead to improved, more equitable care. Understanding perceptions of bias can inform targeted interventions to reduce the impact of bias. We conducted a mixed methods study to characterize the perceptions of bias among NICU staff.
Nature.com
In CAR T cell-treated lymphomas, the T cell rich get richer
In patients with large B cell lymphomas, immune features of the tumor microenviroment predict clinical outcomes after CAR T cell therapy; as the number of patients treated with CAR T cells is set to increase, refinement of these and other biomarkers will be crucial. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells...
Nature.com
Impact of intravenous dexmedetomidine on gastrointestinal function recovery after laparoscopic hysteromyomectomy: a randomized clinical trial
Postoperative intestinal ileus is common after laparoscopic surgery, the incidence of those after hysterectomy was 9.2%. Anesthesia is one of the independent risk factors of postoperative ileus. Dexmedetomidine has been widely used in perioperative anesthesia and previous reports suggested that intraoperative dexmedetomidine may be associated with the improvement of gastrointestinal function recovery after abdominal surgery. We hypothesized that dexmedetomidine could improve gastrointestinal function recovery after laparoscopic hysteromyomectomy. Participants in elective laparoscopic hysteromyomectomy were enrolled with a single dose of 0.5Â Î¼g kgâˆ’1 dexmedetomidine or the same volume of placebo intravenously administered for 15Â min, followed by continuous pumping of 0.2Â Î¼g kgâˆ’1 hâˆ’1 of corresponding drugs until 30Â min before the end of surgery. The primary outcome was the time to first flatus. Secondary outcomes were the time to first oral feeding and the first defecation, the occurrence of flatulence, pain score and postoperative nausea and vomiting until 48Â h after the surgery. Eventually, 106 participants (54 in dexmedetomidine group and 52 in placebo group) were included for final analysis. The time to first flatus (SD, 25.83 [4.18] vs 27.67 [3.77], P"‰="‰0.019), oral feeding time (SD, 27.29 [4.40] vs 28.92 [3.82], P"‰="‰0.044), the time to first defecation (SD, 59.82 [10.49] vs 63.89 [7.71], P"‰="‰0.025), abdominal distension (n%, 12 (22.2) vs 21 (40.4), P"‰="‰0.044), PONV at 24Â h (n%, 10 (18.5) vs 19 (36.5), P"‰="‰0.037), NRS 6Â h (3.15(0.68) vs 3.46 (0.87), P"‰="‰0.043) and NRS 12Â h (3.43 (0.88) vs 3.85 (0.85), P"‰="‰0.014) of dexmedetomidine group were significantly shorter than those of the placebo group. Intraoperative dexmedetomidine reduced the time to first flatus, first oral feeding, and first defecation. These results suggested that this treatment may be a feasible strategy for improving postoperative gastrointestinal function recovery in patients undergoing laparoscopic hysteromyomectomy.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
