Automated segmentation and feature discovery of age-related macular degeneration and Stargardt disease via self-attended neural networks

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Integrable quantum many-body sensors for AC field sensing
Quantum sensing is inevitably an elegant example of the supremacy of quantum technologies over their classical counterparts. One of the desired endeavors of quantum metrology is AC field sensing. Here, by means of analytical and numerical analysis, we show that integrable many-body systems can be exploited efficiently for detecting the amplitude of an AC field. Unlike the conventional strategies in using the ground states in critical many-body probes for parameter estimation, we only consider partial access to a subsystem. Due to the periodicity of the dynamics, any local block of the system saturates to a steady state which allows achieving sensing precision well beyond the classical limit, almost reaching the Heisenberg bound. We associate the enhanced quantum precision to closing of the Floquet gap, resembling the features of quantum sensing in the ground state of critical systems. We show that the proposed protocol can also be realized in near-term quantum simulators, e.g. ion-traps, with a limited number of qubits. We show that in such systems a simple block magnetization measurement and a Bayesian inference estimator can achieve very high precision AC field sensing.
Nature.com
Emergent second law for non-equilibrium steady states
The Gibbs distribution universally characterizes states of thermal equilibrium. In order to extend the Gibbs distribution to non-equilibrium steady states, one must relate the self-information \({{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}(x)=-\!\log ({P}_{{{{{{{{\rm{ss}}}}}}}}}(x))\) of microstate x to measurable physical quantities. This is a central problem in non-equilibrium statistical physics. By considering open systems described by stochastic dynamics which become deterministic in the macroscopic limit, we show that changes \({{\Delta }}{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}={{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}({x}_{t})-{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}({x}_{0})\) in steady state self-information along deterministic trajectories can be bounded by the macroscopic entropy production Î£. This bound takes the form of an emergent second law \({{\Sigma }}+{k}_{b}{{\Delta }}{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}\,\ge \,0\), which contains the usual second law Î£"‰â‰¥"‰0 as a corollary, and is saturated in the linear regime close to equilibrium. We thus obtain a tighter version of the second law of thermodynamics that provides a link between the deterministic relaxation of a system and the non-equilibrium fluctuations at steady state. In addition to its fundamental value, our result leads to novel methods for computing non-equilibrium distributions, providing a deterministic alternative to Gillespie simulations or spectral methods.
Nature.com
Transcontinental spread and evolution of Mycobacterium tuberculosis W148 European/Russian clade toward extensively drug resistant tuberculosis
Transmission-driven multi-/extensively drug resistant (M/XDR) tuberculosis (TB) is the largest single contributor to human mortality due to antimicrobial resistance. A few major clades ofÂ the Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex belonging to lineage 2, responsible for high prevalence of MDR-TB in Eurasia, show outstanding transnational distributions. Here, we determined factors underlying the emergence and epidemic spread of the W148 clade by genome sequencing and Bayesian demogenetic analyses of 720 isolates from 23 countries. We dated a common ancestor around 1963 and identified two successive epidemic expansions in the late 1980s and late 1990s, coinciding with major socio-economic changes in the post-Soviet Era. These population expansions favored accumulation of resistance mutations to up to 11 anti-TB drugs, with MDR evolving toward additional resistances to fluoroquinolones and second-line injectable drugs within 20 years on average. Timescaled haplotypic density analysis revealed that widespread acquisition of compensatory mutations was associated with transmission success of XDR strains. Virtually all W148 strains harbored a hypervirulence-associated ppe38 gene locus, and incipient recurrent emergence of prpR mutation-mediated drug tolerance was detected. The outstanding genetic arsenal of this geographically widespread M/XDR strain clade represents a "perfect storm" that jeopardizes the successful introduction of new anti-M/XDR-TB antibiotic regimens.
Nature.com
Guiding and monitoring focused ultrasound mediated blood"“brainÂ barrier opening in rats using power Doppler imaging and passive acoustic mapping
The blood"“brain barrier (BBB) prevents harmful toxins from entering brain but can also inhibit therapeutic molecules designed to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Focused ultrasound (FUS) combined with microbubbles can enhance permeability of BBB and is often performed under MRI guidance. We present an all-ultrasound system capable of targeting desired regions to open BBB with millimeter-scale accuracy in two dimensions based on Doppler images. We registered imaging coordinates to FUS coordinates with target registration error of 0.6"‰Â±"‰0.3Â mm and used the system to target microbubbles flowing in cellulose tube in two in vitro scenarios (agarose-embedded and through a rat skull), while receiving echoes on imaging transducer. We created passive acoustic maps from received echoes and found error between intended location in imaging plane and location of pixel with maximum intensity after passive acoustic maps reconstruction to be within 2Â mm in 5/6 cases. We validated ultrasound-guided procedure in three in vivo rat brains by delivering MRI contrast agent to cortical regions of rat brains after BBB opening. Landmark-based registration of vascular maps created with MRI and Doppler ultrasound revealed BBB opening inside the intended focus with targeting accuracy within 1.5Â mm. Combined use of power Doppler imaging with passive acoustic mapping demonstrates an ultrasound-based solution to guide focused ultrasound with high precision in rodents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
A prospective observational study of post-COVID-19 chronic fatigue syndrome following the first pandemic wave in Germany and biomarkers associated with symptom severity
A subset of patients has long-lasting symptoms after mild to moderate Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In a prospective observational cohort study, we analyze clinical and laboratory parameters in 42 post-COVID-19 syndrome patients (29 female/13 male, median age 36.5 years) with persistent moderate to severe fatigue and exertion intolerance six months following COVID-19. Further we evaluate an age- and sex-matched postinfectious non-COVID-19 myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome cohort comparatively. Most post-COVID-19 syndrome patients are moderately to severely impaired in daily live. 19 post-COVID-19 syndrome patients fulfill the 2003 Canadian Consensus Criteria for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome. Disease severity and symptom burden is similar in post-COVID-19 syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and non-COVID-19/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome patients. Hand grip strength is diminished in most patients compared to normal values in healthy. Association of hand grip strength with hemoglobin, interleukin 8 and C-reactive protein in post-COVID-19 syndrome/non-myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and with hemoglobin, N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide, bilirubin, and ferritin in post-COVID-19 syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome may indicate low level inflammation and hypoperfusion as potential pathomechanisms.
Nature.com
p53 positively regulates the proliferation of hepatic progenitor cells promoted by laminin-521
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 290 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) hold tremendous potential for liver regeneration, but their well-known limitation of proliferation hampers their broader use. There is evidence that laminin is required for the proliferation of HPCs, but the laminin isoform that plays the dominant role and the key intracellular downstream targets that mediate the regulation of HPC proliferation have yet to be determined. Here we showed that p53 expression increased gradually and reached maximal levels around 8 days when laminin Î±4, Î±5, Î²2, Î²1, and Î³1 subunit levels also reached a maximum during HPC activation and expansion. Laminin-521 (LN-521) promoted greater proliferation of HPCs than do laminin, matrigel or other laminin isoforms. Inactivation of p53 by PFT-Î± or Ad-p53V143A inhibited the promotion of proliferation by LN-521. Further complementary MRI and bioluminescence imaging analysis showed that p53 inactivation decreased the proliferation of transplanted HPCs in vivo. p53 was activated by LN-521 through the Integrin Î±6Î²1/FAK-Src-Paxillin/Akt axis. Activated p53 was involved in the nuclear translocation of CDK4 and inactivation of Rb by inducing p27Kip1. Taken together, this study identifies LN-521 as an ideal candidate substrate for HPC culture and uncovers an unexpected positive role for p53 in regulating proliferation of HPCs, which makes it a potential target for HPC-based regenerative medicine.
Nature.com
Development of a novel method for measuring tissue oxygen pressure to improve the hypoxic condition in subcutaneous islet transplantation
Subcutaneous tissue is a promising site for islet transplantation, but poor engraftment, due to hypoxia and low vascularity, hinders its prevalence. However, oxygen partial pressure (pO2) of the subcutaneous space (SC) and other sites were reported to be equivalent in several previous reports. This contradiction may be based on accidental puncture to the indwelling micro-vessels in target tissues. We therefore developed a novel optical sensor system, instead of a conventional Clark-type needle probe, for measuring tissue pO2 and found that pO2 of the SC was extremely low in comparison to other sites. To verify the utility of this method, we transplanted syngeneic rat islets subcutaneously into diabetic recipients under several oxygenation conditions using an oxygen delivery device, then performed pO2 measurement, glucose tolerance, and immunohistochemistry. The optical sensor system was validated by correlating the pO2 values with the transplanted islet function. Interestingly, this novel technique revealed that islet viability estimated by ATP/DNA assay reduced to less than 75% by hypoxic condition at the SC, indicating that islet engraftment may substantially improve if the pO2 levels reach those of the renal subcapsular space. Further refinements for a hypoxic condition using the present technique may contribute to improving the efficiency of subcutaneous islet transplantation.
Nature.com
Geological constraints on dynamic changes of fluid pressure in seismic cycles
Fluid pressure along faults plays a significant role in fault behaviors in seismic cycles in subduction zones. When a thermal pressurization event occurs, the fluid pressure rises; conversely, when a fault-valve behavior event occurs, the fluid pressure falls. The stress state changes with seismic cycles from a reverse fault regime to a normal fault regime, as observed in both geophysical observations and geological records. Fluid pressure has been estimated for both modern accretionary prisms and exhumed accretionary complexes. However, changes in fluid pressure on seismogenic faults have not been connected to seismic cycles. Here, we quantitatively show the dynamic change in fluid pressure in a seismogenic fault with geological evidence from an exhumed accretionary complex. We found extensional veins related to seismogenic fault records that exchanged stress states the during seismic cycles. We also constrained the fluid pressure quantitatively, both at an increasing stage during an event and at a decreasing stage after an event. In this procedure, we propose new methods to constrain the magnitude of vertical stress and rock tensile strength.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
A molecularly integrated amygdalo-fronto-striatal network coordinates flexible learning and memory
Behavioral flexibility-that is, the ability to deviate from established behavioral sequences-is critical for navigating dynamic environments and requires the durable encoding and retrieval of new memories to guide future choice. The orbitofrontal cortex (OFC) supports outcome-guided behaviors. However, the coordinated neural circuitry and cellular mechanisms by which OFC connections sustain flexible learning and memory remain elusive. Here we demonstrate in mice that basolateral amygdala (BLA)â†’OFC projections bidirectionally control memory formation when familiar behaviors are unexpectedly not rewarded, whereas OFCâ†’dorsomedial striatum (DMS) projections facilitate memory retrieval. OFC neuronal ensembles store a memory trace for newly learned information, which appears to be facilitated by circuit-specific dendritic spine plasticity and neurotrophin signaling within defined BLA"“OFC"“DMS connections and obstructed by cocaine. Thus, we describe the directional transmission of information within an integrated amygdalo-fronto-striatal circuit across time, whereby novel memories are encoded by BLAâ†’OFC inputs, represented within OFC ensembles and retrieved via OFCâ†’DMS outputs during future choice.
Nature.com
Lipase-mediated Baeyer"“Villiger oxidation of benzylcyclopentanones in ester solvents and deep eutectic solvents
This work presents the chemo-enzymatic Baeyer"“Villiger oxidation of Î±-benzylcyclopentanones in ester solvents as well as deep eutectic solvents (DES). In the first part of the work the effect of selected reaction conditions on the reaction rate was determined. The oxidation process was most effective in ethyl acetate at 55Â Â°C, with the use of lipase B from Candida antarctica immobilized on acrylic resin and UHP as oxidant. Ultimately, these preliminary studies prompted the development of an effective method for the implementation of lipase-mediated Baeyer"“Villiger oxidation of benzylcyclopentanones in DES. The highest conversion was indicated when the oxidizing agent was a component of DESs (minimal DESs). The fastest conversion of ketones to lactones was observed in a mixture of choline chloride with urea hydrogen peroxide. In this case, after 3Â days, the conversion of the ketones to lactones products exceeded 92% for all substrates. As a result, two new lactones were obtained and fully characterized by spectroscopic data.
Nature.com
TTYH family members form tetrameric complexes at the cell membrane
The conserved Tweety homolog (TTYH) family consists of three paralogs in vertebrates, displaying a ubiquitous expression pattern. Although considered as ion channels for almost two decades, recent structural and functional analyses refuted this role. Intriguingly, while all paralogs shared a dimeric stoichiometry following detergent solubilization, their structures revealed divergence in their relative subunit orientation. Here, we determined the stoichiometry of intact mouse TTYH (mTTYH) complexes in cells. Using cross-linking and single-molecule fluorescence microscopy, we demonstrate that mTTYH1 and mTTYH3 form tetramers at the plasma membrane, stabilized by interactions between their extracellular domains. Using blue-native PAGE, fluorescence-detection size-exclusion chromatography, and hydrogen/deuterium exchange mass spectrometry (HDX-MS), we reveal that detergent solubilization results in tetramers destabilization, leading to their dissolution into dimers. Moreover, HDX-MS demonstrates that the extracellular domains are stabilized in the context of the tetrameric mTTYH complex. Together, our results expose the innate tetrameric organization of TTYH complexes at the cell membrane. Future structural analyses of these assemblies in native membranes are required to illuminate their long-sought cellular function.
Nature.com
The role of electrolyte imbalances in predicting the severity of COVID-19 in the hospitalized patients: a cross-sectional study
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be fatal in severe cases. Accordingly, predicting the severity and prognosis of the disease is valuable. This study examined the role of electrolyte imbalances in predicting the severity of COVID-19. In this cross-sectional study, 169 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 were included and categorized into three groups based on the severity of the disease (moderate, severe, and critical). Serum levels of electrolytes (calcium [Ca], phosphorus [P], sodium [Na], potassium [k], and magnesium [Mg]), inflammatory markers (D-dimer, C-reactive protein [CRP], ferritin, and lactate dehydrogenase [LDH]), and 25OHVitamin D were measured. The mean age of patients was 53Â years, and 54% were male. They had moderate, severe, and critical illnesses in 22%, 47%, and 31%, respectively. CRP, D-dimer, and ferritin increased with the severity of the disease. The lower median values of Mg, Na, 25OHVitamin D, Ca, LDH, and higher median lymphocyte counts were observed in the moderate vs. the severe group (P"‰<"‰0.05). These parameters have acceptable sensitivity and specificity at the suggested cut-off level to discriminate the moderate and critical cases. Serum parameters introduced in this study are appropriate for differentiating between critical and moderate cases. The electrolyte imbalance can predict critical patients.
Nature.com
Silver nanoparticles synthesized from the seaweed Sargassum polycystum and screening for their biological potential
World-wide antimicrobial resistant is biggest threat in global health. It requires the urgent need of multisectoral action for the scientific community to achieve the sustainable development Goals. Due to their antimicrobial properties, silver nanoparticles are potential activates to pathogens, which explains their potential for multiple applications in various fields. In the present studies, we evaluate the antimicrobial properties of a Sargassum polycystum algal extract, an unrivaled green synthetic method for producing -defined shaped seaweed silver nanoparticles. To confirm their structure and size, some characterization techniques are used, such as Absorption spectrophotometer (UV"“VIS), Fourier transforms infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), Scanning electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and X-Ray diffraction (XRD). Evaluate the antibacterial and anti-mycobacterial activity using silver nanoparticles. The toxicity study of this silver nanoparticle has been done with the help of zebrafish larva. The biological nanoparticle having good antimicrobial activity against Staphylococcus aureus, Micrococcus luteus, Pseudomonas fluorescens and Candida albicans and also it shows potent activity against MTB H37Rv, SHRE sensitive MTB Rifampicin resistant MTB around 98%. Seaweed nanoparticles had lower toxicity for the survival of the fish larvae. In comparison, other dosages will arrest the cell cycle and leads to death. The present finding revealed that these seaweeds nanoparticles have potential anti-mycobacterial activity against pathogens at low concentrations. This makes them a potent source of antibacterial and anti-TB agents.
Comments / 0