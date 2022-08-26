Read full article on original website
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches
Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
momcollective.com
Moms Morning Out – Watercolor & Mimosas
TIME: 10am – 12pm. TICKET: $25 a person. Guests of the event will enjoy a welcome mimosa, instruction and all materials for the watercolor, and a chance to connect with local Moms, face to face!. Hello Fall. Come make a beautiful “Hello Fall” watercolor piece. Jaimee from Goodenough Design...
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
PLANetizen
Funding for Two Transit Projects Approved for the Valley in Los Angeles
Steve Scauzillo reports for the Los Angeles Daily News: “By unanimous votes of the [Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority] Board of Directors, about $66 million was approved to hire a construction management firm to oversee the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Line (ESFVLR) and about $44 million will go toward improvements to the existing Metro G Bus Rapid Transit Line, commonly known as the Orange Line.”
boatlyfe.com
10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat
Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-27-2022]
P-22 may be roaming the streets of the Hollywood Hills again, but that doesn’t mean you should wander aimlessly trying to figure out your weekend. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 27) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to activate your Saturday!
Three Restaurants With Breathtaking Views Of Los Angeles + Sunset
If you are looking for a nice view while eating out, these 3 restaurants will definitely not disappoint you. The 3 best restaurants in los angeles with a viewCredit: Adobe. (Los Angles, CA) - Most of us have eaten at a restaurant with an amazing view, but when was the last time you went out of your way to eat at one?
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
The World’s Most Famous Architect Designed LA’s Newest Hotel
The world is full of starchitects like Tadao Ando, Renzo Piano, Jeanne Gang, David Adjaye–even the ghost of Zaha Hadid is still going strong. But the most famous, the one most likely to be found in the upper parts of lists about the greatest of all time is 93-year-old Frank Gehry.While his buildings around the globe are renowned, the Canada-born architect first broke through in his adopted home of California. Our latest selection for Room Key takes us to his latest work in his hometown, the new Conrad Los Angeles.The hotel is at the edge of downtown and part of...
KEYT
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Los Angeles
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Los Angeles. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: August 8 – August 14
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
CBS News
Look At This: The Paramour Estate
Located in the heights of Silver Lake, the Paramour Estate is a Los Angeles landmark that was finished in 1923. Originally, it was named the Canfield Moreno Estate after its original owners Daisy Canfield Moreno and her husband Antonio Moreno. The Paramour Estate has rooms available to guests and is also a hot spot for celebrities.
monovisions.com
Tod Papageorge: “The Beaches 1975-1981”
Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
Firefighters put out 10-acre brush fire in Chatsworth
It took less than 50 minutes for firefighters on the ground and in the air to put out a 10-acre brush fire in Chatsworth Saturday afternoon.
NBC Los Angeles
What Drivers Should Know About the 10 Freeway Washout
Delays are expected on the main route between Los Angeles and Phoenix through the weekend as repairs continue on a section of freeway washed away in a summer storm. Drivers will be re-routed around the section of the 10 Freeway destroyed by flooding this week in Riverside County near the state border.
CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved an amendment to the California Constitution intended, in part, to assist older residents 55 and over who downsize or move and face getting stuck with a huge property tax bill. Under Proposition 13, property taxes are based on the fair market value of a house when it changes hands, […] The post CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office appeared first on The Malibu Times.
calbizjournal.com
Boost Home Healthcare brings nurse-inspired home health care to California, debuts first location in Culver City
Amid an unprecedented global pandemic –– with monkeypox, a concurrent, worldwide health crisis, catching wind –– medicine has been pressurized into progress. More specifically, the ways in which we deliver healthcare. Only a few months ago, Disneyland and Dodger Stadium converted from tourist traps to COVID-19...
