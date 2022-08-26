Read full article on original website
Area Volleyball on KBBN – South Loup Triangular with Anselmo-Merna and Mullen
South Loup will host a volleyball triangular with Anselmo-Merna and Mullen tonight in Arnold. South Loup and Mullen will both be looking for their first match win(s) of the season after each fell in their season opener last week. South Loup dropped a straight set match to Burwell on Saturday in the Bill Marshall Classic at Grand Island and Mullen fell in straight sets at Medicine Valley last Friday. Anselmo-Merna opened their season at the Overton Invite on Saturday where the Lady Coyotes finished 1-2. AM defeated Heartland in straight sets but then fell to Shelton and North Platte St. Pat’s. All three of tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com. A live video stream, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express Facebook page and You Tube channel. The opening match is scheduled to begin at 5:30.
Burwell Cross Country Invite Results
Several area cross country athletes began their season last week at the annual Burwell Cross Country Invitational. The boys team title in the 4k race was won by West Holt. South Loup was 4th, Sandhills/Thedford 5th, SEM 6th, and Twin Loup was 7th. Raden Orton of North Central was the individual champion in a winning time of 14:10. South Loup placed three runners in the top 30 led by Logan Recoy who was third in a time of 14:59. Josiah Coleman was 14th (17:01) and Caleb McFate was 25th (19:35). Twin Loup placed three in the top 30 led by Evertt Funk who was 13th (16:56), Henry Sortum was 27th (21:00) and Hayden Nelson was 29th (21:33). Sandhills/Thedford placed 4 runners in the top 30. Connor Sutton was 15th (17:16), Brodie Stengel was 19th (18:02), Brayden Schaefer was 23rd (19:17) and Jacob Reiser was 28th (21:21). SEM placed three in the top 30 led by Clay Scoville who was 18th (17:50), William Beattie was 21st (18:18) and Colt Schroeder was 24th was 24th (19:25).
Funeral Services for Garrie Hurlbert, age 78
Garrie Lee Hurlbert age 78 passed away May 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family in Pendleton, Oregon. Garrie was born on July 22, 1943, to Kenneth and Mary (Barnes) Hurlbert in Ord, NE. He was the oldest of six children. He grew up in the Sargent, NE area. He married Phyllis Szafrajda in August of 1961. They lived in California, Colorado, and Nebraska. Three children were born to this union Marion James, Monica Lynn, and Katherine Kay. They divorced in 1974. He then married Patricia Lanz. To this union he gained a son Spencer Arlyn. They lived in Colorado. They later divorced. On July 13, 1991, he married Marlys Dirks. He gained a daughter Tamera Lynn. They lived in Colorado, Arizona, and later settling in Pendleton, Oregon.
Deer in the Spotlight
BROKEN BOW – Fall tends to find a way to sneak across the state so gracefully it makes the first blooms of spring seem gaudy: the silent agreement between trees to at once shed their green, the tap of a sudden morning chill on the shoulder, football, and twilight’s heyday.
Funeral Services for Cole Arnold, age 37
Cole Arnold age 37 of Merna, NE passed away August 24, 2022, at his home in Merna. Graveside services will be Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:30 am at the Broken Bow Cemetery in Broken Bow, NE with Garry Morgan officiating. Please feel welcome to come as you are and dress as you wish. Considering Cole’s interests, band T-shirts, ball jerseys or anything that you think would have made him smile is just fine. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm with family greeting 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Funeral Services for Larry Bottorf, age 76
Larry Bottorf age 76 of Sargent, NE passed away August 28, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, NE. Memorial services will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:30 am at the Wescott Baptist Church in Comstock, NE with Rev. Don Schauda officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family. A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 3rd from 8:00 to service time at the Wescott Baptist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.
Funeral Services for Doris Mankle, age 88
Doris Jean Mankle passed away at Grandview Assisted Living in Ord, NE August 28, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Sargent. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sargent. Memorials are suggested to Windmill Links Golf Course – Sargent, Nebraska. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 31st from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the United Methodist Church in Sargent. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.
Board of Supervisors Closes Out August With Money Talk
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Board of Supervisors held a marathon meeting Tuesday, the focus of which was how the upcoming year’s budget would be allocated and balanced. All members were present. Donna Glendy of the Seven Valleys Historical Society approached the board with an increased ask...
Board of Supervisors Agenda, August 30
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday, August 30 at 9 a.m. on the top floor of the Custer County Courthouse to round out the month. On the docket will be the standard end-of-month claims, the Board of Equalization’s tax list corrections, and appeals to cross county right-of-ways.
