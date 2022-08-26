South Loup will host a volleyball triangular with Anselmo-Merna and Mullen tonight in Arnold. South Loup and Mullen will both be looking for their first match win(s) of the season after each fell in their season opener last week. South Loup dropped a straight set match to Burwell on Saturday in the Bill Marshall Classic at Grand Island and Mullen fell in straight sets at Medicine Valley last Friday. Anselmo-Merna opened their season at the Overton Invite on Saturday where the Lady Coyotes finished 1-2. AM defeated Heartland in straight sets but then fell to Shelton and North Platte St. Pat’s. All three of tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com. A live video stream, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express Facebook page and You Tube channel. The opening match is scheduled to begin at 5:30.

MULLEN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO