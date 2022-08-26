Rainbow Trailer Park residents are facing the loss of their homes in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona. At a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Rainbow Trout Farm, Michelle Bach, designer and planner with EAPC Architects Engineers, of Phoenix discussed the rezoning of the three parcels totaling 22.11 acres, and reducing the number of residences from about 80 trailers to 43 manufactured homes. The parcels include the Rainbow Trout Farm, Rainbow Trailer Park and Living Springs Camp.

