Scottsdale, Arizona --- The iconic Papago Plaza has signed a long-term, approximately 23,000-square-foot lease with Sprouts Farmers Market, fulfilling the neighborhood’s request for a high-quality grocer. The location is Sprouts’ first with an integrated two-story parking garage on top of its building. Sprouts’ construction is expected to start...

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO