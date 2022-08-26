Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
Net Lease Office Condo at Rillito Business Park Sells for $2.44 Milion
TUCSON, ARIZONA – The office condo at 4578 N 1st Avenue #140 at Rillito Business Park in Tucson sold for $2.44 million ($267 PSF) in a net lease transaction. The property was fully leased to Watermark Retirement Communities (David Barnes, President). Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Watermark currently manages 72 communities in 22 states, including CCRCs, standalone independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities in addition to Medicare-certified rehabilitation and skilled nursing neighborhoods. Watermark has ownership interests in many of these assets, both on its own and through its development arm, The Freshwater Group (David Freshwater, Director).
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Lease Report August 22-26, 2022
INDUSTRIAL – 5051 E 29TH ST., TUCSON, 85711 East. 520 Tactical LLC leased 7,500 square feet of industrial space at Town Central Business Park, 5051 E. 29th St. in Tucson, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
realestatedaily-news.com
Trend Report September: Storm Cloud Watch for Multifamily
Watching storm clouds circling the multifamily market is like predicting where the summer monsoons will land first in Tucson. The number of residential properties sold in July across Greater Tucson declined by 24.9% while inventory increased 49.6% during the same period, according to the Tucson Association of Realtors. July commercial...
SignalsAZ
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Code Changed Approved by Tucson Mayor and Council
Tucson’s Mayor and Council voted on Aug. 23 to make code changes to require electric vehicle (EV) charging in parking areas for new multifamily, office, and retail spaces. The transportation sector is responsible for one-third of heat-trapping emissions. To reach the City’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, Tucson is zeroing in on cars, the buildings where we live and work, the distribution systems that provide us with water and electricity, and the roads, bridges, and transportation systems we use to get around.
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 Years
A local bakery has closed after nearly 40 years.mohamed hassouna/Unsplash. When entering into the food and drink business, few owners are able to close and call it quits on their own terms. Most restaurants fail to make it more than a few years, and now more than ever there are all kinds of hoops to jump through. However, one local business has managed to make it nearly 40 years here in the Old Pueblo, and after seeing all kinds of change in Tucson, has decided to put up their aprons one last time.
azpm.org
We should go where the water is
Rancho Sahuarita has grown fast, and its water utility has had to grow quickly with it. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley Water launching new billing system
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley will soon launch a new and improved way for Water customers to pay their bills online and manage accounts. To prepare for the change, the Water Utility Department will need to cut-off the current system on Friday, August 26, at 9 a.m. The new system will be available on Monday, August 29.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, September 5th...
Fronteras Desk
Planned Parenthood Arizona resumes abortion care services at Tucson facility
Planned Parenthood Arizona has resumed abortion care services at its Tucson facility, the Southern Arizona Regional Health Center. The organization paused all services statewide shortly after the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Planned Parenthood of Arizona President and CEO Brittany Fonteno says that was because medical providers faced confusion over what was legal. Under a pre-statehood law that banned all abortions except those to save the pregnant person's life, physicians who performed abortions could be prosecuted.
SignalsAZ
Pima County is Seeking Nonprofits to Receive Surplus Property
Pima County’s Procurement Department is seeking 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that might be interested in receiving surplus property from the county. Procurement maintains a list of nonprofits that have registered to receive notifications of available surplus. When property becomes available, a notice is sent to all registered nonprofits at the same time. All surplus property is distributed on a first-come basis.
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: Rudy Garcia Park
NOTE: The 18th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Quite a few people think the old Rodeo Drive-In Theater was the original spot where “Rudy Garcia Park” is now located but they are only, barely, partially correct. That drive-in lasted from 1949 to 1981 and it was located at 5101 S. Nogales Highway so it almost 100 percent impossible for that location to be where the original Little League baseball field was built…..in 1965.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Students voice their concerns over Sun Link’s fares at town hall
Sunlight shines through the streetcar window onto a SunLink operator at the stop on Cherry and Second Street on July 6. A couple dozen of University of Arizona students met in the Santa Cruz room to make their voices heard on Aug. 24. Students there voiced that the Sun Link...
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-Through
Grab a cup of coffee while you're on the go.Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash. The Pacific Northwest is known for many things. Rainy weather, sleepy towns, excellent scenery. However, it may be best known for coffee. Starbucks has taken the world by storm and can now be found in most cities around the country, not to mention most countries around the globe. However, while Starbucks might take most of the recognition, there are other popular coffee brands from the region that are available here in Arizona. One particular coffee name comes with an even more familiar building style, and this shop has opened a new location in the Valley.
Tucson portion of Moderna vaccine trial deemed 'huge success'
Local doctor who led the Tucson portion of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial calls it a huge success, as the trial wraps up after two years.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Tucson
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tucson, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tucson from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man riding a homemade motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tucson on Friday, Aug. 26. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in a parking lot near Grant and Silverbell roads. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the...
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
Pima County supervisor says constables need more protection on the job
Elected leaders are reconsidering the work of constables in Pima County following the deadly shooting at Lind Commons Apartments last Thursday.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
New quilt shop brings a modern twist
It has a lot of the familiar stuff: bolts of cotton fabric lining the walls; fat quarters, quilt kits and patterns; and a green self-healing mat and rotary cutter. One look at the fabric and patterns, however, and you know by & by is a shop for a new generation of quilters.
