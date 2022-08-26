Read full article on original website
knau.org
1 child dead, 4 injured in Holbrook Indian School crash
A Holbrook Indian School student is dead, and six others injured after a three-car crash on Interstate 40 near Sanders in Apache County Sunday morning. The Holbrook Indian School bus was transporting 19 staff and students on a field trip to New Mexico. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say...
lakepowelllife.com
Navajo Communications Director Arrested
The former communications director for the Navajo Nation Council was arrested for aggravated battery, great bodily harm, in Gallup, N.M., on August 15. Alray Nelson, 36, who is no longer the council’s public relations officer, was also charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. According to reports Nelson...
Teen identified as victim in deadly bus crash near Arizona-New Mexico border
SANDERS, Ariz. — One child is dead and six other people are seriously injured after a Holbrook Indian School bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-40 Sunday morning. The school confirmed on Facebook that the bus was taking staff and students on a field trip to Window...
lakepowelllife.com
Victim in School Bus Crash Identified
The young girl who lost her life while riding in a school bus yesterday morning was identified today by her aunt as 17-year-0ld Kiarra Alma Gorden. Kiarra was reportedly a resident of the rural Navajo town of Wide Ruins. The nineteen aboard the school bus were on a field trip to Window Rock. It was around 9:30am when the bus, which had slowed down for another accident, was hit from behind by a semi-tractor-truck. Several other students were seriously injured. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate. The Holbrook Indian School released a statement on the crash:
1 Child Dead, 4 Others Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash in Apache County (Apache County, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus killed one child and injured 4 other children on I-40 in Apache County. According to the officals, the school bus was slowing down due to a prior accident that involved a commercial vehicle. At the same time, a [..]
gallupsun.com
Unscheduled water outage Aug. 29
An unscheduled water outage will take place on Aug. 29 from 1:30 pm until 4 pm. City of Gallup water customers in the 3700 block of Dulce Court will be affected, and customers in surrounding areas may experience low water pressure. The Water Department will be making repairs to a...
ABC 15 News
Teen dead, others hurt after three-vehicle crash involving school bus on I-40 in Apache County
APACHE COUNTY, AZ — A teenager is dead and four other people are hurt after a school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-40 in Apache County Sunday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the bus was slowing down for a prior crash involving a commercial vehicle. That's when a semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the bus.
lakepowelllife.com
Such a Tragic Death of a Young Girl!!
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are saddened to learn of the loss of Holbrook Indian School student and athlete Kiarra Alma Gordon, who passed during an accident of the school bus being rear-ended by a semi-truck on Interstate 40 in eastern Arizona on Sunday while on a school field trip.
