Gallup, NM

knau.org

1 child dead, 4 injured in Holbrook Indian School crash

A Holbrook Indian School student is dead, and six others injured after a three-car crash on Interstate 40 near Sanders in Apache County Sunday morning. The Holbrook Indian School bus was transporting 19 staff and students on a field trip to New Mexico. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say...
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

Navajo Communications Director Arrested

The former communications director for the Navajo Nation Council was arrested for aggravated battery, great bodily harm, in Gallup, N.M., on August 15. Alray Nelson, 36, who is no longer the council’s public relations officer, was also charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. According to reports Nelson...
GALLUP, NM
lakepowelllife.com

Victim in School Bus Crash Identified

The young girl who lost her life while riding in a school bus yesterday morning was identified today by her aunt as 17-year-0ld Kiarra Alma Gorden. Kiarra was reportedly a resident of the rural Navajo town of Wide Ruins. The nineteen aboard the school bus were on a field trip to Window Rock. It was around 9:30am when the bus, which had slowed down for another accident, was hit from behind by a semi-tractor-truck. Several other students were seriously injured. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate. The Holbrook Indian School released a statement on the crash:
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
Gallup, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Gallup, NM
gallupsun.com

Unscheduled water outage Aug. 29

An unscheduled water outage will take place on Aug. 29 from 1:30 pm until 4 pm. City of Gallup water customers in the 3700 block of Dulce Court will be affected, and customers in surrounding areas may experience low water pressure. The Water Department will be making repairs to a...
GALLUP, NM
lakepowelllife.com

Such a Tragic Death of a Young Girl!!

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are saddened to learn of the loss of Holbrook Indian School student and athlete Kiarra Alma Gordon, who passed during an accident of the school bus being rear-ended by a semi-truck on Interstate 40 in eastern Arizona on Sunday while on a school field trip.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ

