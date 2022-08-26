Board Chair offers condolences to family, friends of fallen County Constable, Deborah Martinez

Read full article on original website
Net Lease Office Condo at Rillito Business Park Sells for $2.44 Milion
TUCSON, ARIZONA – The office condo at 4578 N 1st Avenue #140 at Rillito Business Park in Tucson sold for $2.44 million ($267 PSF) in a net lease transaction. The property was fully leased to Watermark Retirement Communities (David Barnes, President). Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Watermark currently manages 72 communities in 22 states, including CCRCs, standalone independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities in addition to Medicare-certified rehabilitation and skilled nursing neighborhoods. Watermark has ownership interests in many of these assets, both on its own and through its development arm, The Freshwater Group (David Freshwater, Director).
Tucson Lease Report August 22-26, 2022
INDUSTRIAL – 5051 E 29TH ST., TUCSON, 85711 East. 520 Tactical LLC leased 7,500 square feet of industrial space at Town Central Business Park, 5051 E. 29th St. in Tucson, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Trend Report September: Storm Cloud Watch for Multifamily
Watching storm clouds circling the multifamily market is like predicting where the summer monsoons will land first in Tucson. The number of residential properties sold in July across Greater Tucson declined by 24.9% while inventory increased 49.6% during the same period, according to the Tucson Association of Realtors. July commercial...
