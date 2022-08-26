Board Chair offers condolences to family, friends of fallen County Constable, Deborah Martinez

TUCSON, ARIZONA – The office condo at 4578 N 1st Avenue #140 at Rillito Business Park in Tucson sold for $2.44 million ($267 PSF) in a net lease transaction. The property was fully leased to Watermark Retirement Communities (David Barnes, President). Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Watermark currently manages 72 communities in 22 states, including CCRCs, standalone independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities in addition to Medicare-certified rehabilitation and skilled nursing neighborhoods. Watermark has ownership interests in many of these assets, both on its own and through its development arm, The Freshwater Group (David Freshwater, Director).

TUCSON, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO