Read full article on original website
Related
digg.com
As Pakistan, Taiwan And China Reach The Brink, The World Needs Bitcoin
Macroeconomic crises developing in Pakistan, Taiwan and China underscore the flaws in macroeconomics and the need for Bitcoin. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
digg.com
Surfing Bitcoin Maximalism
For three days, thousands of Bitcoiners convened in the French coastal city of Biarritz to dive deep on Bitcoin, network, and promote Bitcoin maximalism. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
Why Bitcoiners Fear CBDCs: Imagine The DMV Controlling Your Wallet
Bitcoiners seem to be more aware of the dangers of CBDCs, which could enable governments to easily lock citizens out of their own wallets. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
Desktop Metal Expands Lineup for World’s Best-Selling Metal Binder Jet System with Shop System+ and Shop System Pro
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing (AM) 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced two upgrade packages on the successful Shop System, offering new flexibility, functionality, and value for the world’s best-selling metal binder jet system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005328/en/ Desktop Metal today announced two upgrade packages on its Shop System™, offering new flexibility, functionality, and value for the world’s best-selling metal binder jet system. The Shop System+ and Shop System Pro offer power users new options for materials and controls. (Photo: Business Wire)
digg.com
Argentine Province Allows Millions to Pay Taxes Using Stablecoins
Inhabitants of Mendoza can now pay for government services in USDT or DAI. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
Undeclared Pools In France Uncovered By AI Technology
Millions in tax revenue has been collected after more than 20,000 undeclared pools were found. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
The Inflation Reduction Act Is Not What It Seems
The name of this act is a direct misrepresentation of the dynamics within it that contributed to inflation in the first place. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
Comments / 0