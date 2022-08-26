ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Another heat wave to close out August – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Supernatural thriller featuring Salish language filmed in the Northwest

Filmmaker Ryan Abrahamson isn’t just from Spokane, Washington. He’s a member of the Spokane Tribe, who have lived in the region for more than 15,000 years. Abrahamson has always been interested in creating films about history and culture. “I'm like, you know, it'd be hilarious if we did...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
bassmaster.com

Palaniuk wins Angler of the Year

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Brandon Palaniuk doesn’t think of himself as a legend. In his mind, he is still the 8-year-old from Rathdrum, Idaho, who discovered a dream of reaching the biggest stage in bass fishing. But by winning the 2022 Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year...
RATHDRUM, ID
KREM2

Seattle’s iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery returns to Spokane for their 30th anniversary

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Piroshky Piroshky, the iconic Russian bakery based out of Seattle, will be returning to Spokane on Monday, Sept.19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Piroshky Piroshky opened in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1992. Since then, the bakery has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries that have garnered critical acclaim from a variety of sources, including Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” The Smithsonian also voted the bakery one of “The Top 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Bear spotted near Mead elementary school

MEAD, Wash. — A bear was spotted outside of a Mead elementary school on Tuesday afternoon. The bear sighting prompted the school to move all students into the gymnasium and ask parents to pick up their children. According to an email sent to parents, a bear was seen at...
MEAD, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Smith
KXLY

Fire extinguished near Stevens-Spokane County line

SUNCREST, Wash. — Stevens County Fire District 1 put out a fire on Weaver Road Monday night. The fire burned three to five acres northeast of Spokane. The department says a garage and some cars were involved in the fire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

WDFW Confirms Four Livestock Depredations in Smackout Wolf Pack Territory Near Colville National Forest

COLVILLE, WA - Since August 17, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife has confirmed four separate wolf depredations in the Smackout wolf pack territory, located in the area of Colville National Forest in Stevens County. The WDFW says these depredations have affected three different livestock producers (identified as producers 1,2 & 3 below), resulting in two dead and two injured livestock.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs Fall#Zags#Pacific Time
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Riverkeeper urges Spokane area residents to conserve water as river flows dip

Conservationists are asking Spokane area residents to cut back on the amount of water they consume. Spokane Riverkeeper Jerry White Jr. says the Spokane River is unusually low, even for this time of year, from a combination of hot, dry weather and water use. He says if flows don’t improve, the river’s ecosystem could be seriously damaged.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Palisades Fire in West Spokane now 50 percent contained

SPOKANE, Wash.– Firefighters have the Palisades Fire 50 percent contained. The fire started Friday in West Spokane and though it is still burning, all evacuations have been lifted. Crews are checking for heat spots and monitoring for flare-ups, with one of the biggest concerns being the wind. The fire is 41.5 acres in size, and crews are working to put...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal. Spokanimal is helping these beagles find brand new homes in the Inland Northwest....
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy