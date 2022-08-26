ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Benzinga

Lucid Motors Aims To Raise $8B Via Mixed Shelf Offering

Lucid Group, Inc LCID looks to raise up to $8 billion in primary capital via one or more offerings over the three years under its mixed-shelf offering. These capital raises could include common stock, preferred stock (including depositary shares), warrants, debt securities (including convertible debt), purchase contracts, and units. Electric...
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
Benzinga

Crypto Arabs: The First NFT Project to Trend Number 1 in the region on Twitter

First NFT Project to trend Number 1 in the UAE & Kuwait on Twitter. DUBAI, UAE, Aug 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - For the first time in history an NFT project has made it to the top spot trending on twitter in the MENA region. Newly founded Middle-East based project Crypto Arabs is making headlines with their NFTs.
Benzinga

Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So

Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Benzinga

Recap: REX American Resources Q2 Earnings

REX American Resources REX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $44.48 million from...
