Read full article on original website
Related
Lucid Motors Aims To Raise $8B Via Mixed Shelf Offering
Lucid Group, Inc LCID looks to raise up to $8 billion in primary capital via one or more offerings over the three years under its mixed-shelf offering. These capital raises could include common stock, preferred stock (including depositary shares), warrants, debt securities (including convertible debt), purchase contracts, and units. Electric...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium
Massmart Holdings Ltd MMRTY bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc WMT. Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price. Since acquiring...
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Benzinga
Crypto Arabs: The First NFT Project to Trend Number 1 in the region on Twitter
First NFT Project to trend Number 1 in the UAE & Kuwait on Twitter. DUBAI, UAE, Aug 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - For the first time in history an NFT project has made it to the top spot trending on twitter in the MENA region. Newly founded Middle-East based project Crypto Arabs is making headlines with their NFTs.
Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So
Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
Amid Federal Probes, Morgan Stanley's Internal Lawyer To Oversee Block Trading Desk
Morgan Stanley MS has ordered one of its internal lawyers to be on its U.S. equity syndicate desk to supervise bankers and answer their legal questions, the Financial Times reported citing people briefed on the arrangement. The decision follows after Morgan Stanley placed Pawan Passi, head of the U.S. equity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
Is Alphabet a Buy After Q2 Earnings?
Alphabet's Q2 earnings were mixed. With the company fresh off a stock split, investors got a front-row seat to the internet giant's challenges.
Weed Behind The Wheel: CBD-Rich Cannabis Has 'No Significant Impact' On Driving, Says Forensic Study
A new study found “no significant impact” on driving ability after smoking CBD-rich marijuana and no effects on vital signs, even though all study participants had exceeded the legal limit for THC in their blood, first reported Marijuana Moment. In Switzerland, 33 participants were each given a joint...
Recap: REX American Resources Q2 Earnings
REX American Resources REX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $44.48 million from...
Alibaba Rival Gets 'Buy' Rating From Analyst: As Giants Slowed Down, This Company 'Surprised' With Fast Revenue Growth
US Tiger Securities analyst Bo Pei has upgraded the rating on China’s largest agricultural products platform Pinduoduo Inc PDD from “hold” to “buy,” after having raised the price target to $80 from $50, as the company beat second-quarter revenue and profit estimates despite a challenging operating environment.
HEXO, Tyson 2.O Enter Exclusive Partnership To Elevate Consumer's Cannabis Experience In Canada
HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO, has entered into an exclusive partnership with TYSON 2.0, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis company. Under the agreement, HEXO will produce TYSON 2.0's products in Canada, including TYSON 2.0’s full range of flower, pre-rolls, edibles and vapes. The HEXO-produced lines will launch across Canada in fall 2022.
Comments / 0