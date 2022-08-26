BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced significant updates to Live Sinter — a powerful multi-physics sinter simulation software application that automates the generation of sinter-ready, printable geometries, as well as supports, setters, and inserts, to make repeatable, volume production of high-precision end-use metal parts through binder jetting more accessible. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005300/en/ Live Sinter simulation software predicts and corrects for shrinkage and distortion in metal parts 3D printed with binder jetting technology. Sinter-ready, printable geometries are provided in as little as 20 minutes and deliver highly accurate final part results. (Graphic: Business Wire)

