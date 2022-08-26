Read full article on original website
Related
Desktop Metal Announces Upgrades to its Popular Live Sinter™ Software, a Powerful Multi-Physics Simulation Tool that Delivers Trusted Results
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced significant updates to Live Sinter — a powerful multi-physics sinter simulation software application that automates the generation of sinter-ready, printable geometries, as well as supports, setters, and inserts, to make repeatable, volume production of high-precision end-use metal parts through binder jetting more accessible. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005300/en/ Live Sinter simulation software predicts and corrects for shrinkage and distortion in metal parts 3D printed with binder jetting technology. Sinter-ready, printable geometries are provided in as little as 20 minutes and deliver highly accurate final part results. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Desktop Metal Expands Lineup for World’s Best-Selling Metal Binder Jet System with Shop System+ and Shop System Pro
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing (AM) 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced two upgrade packages on the successful Shop System, offering new flexibility, functionality, and value for the world’s best-selling metal binder jet system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005328/en/ Desktop Metal today announced two upgrade packages on its Shop System™, offering new flexibility, functionality, and value for the world’s best-selling metal binder jet system. The Shop System+ and Shop System Pro offer power users new options for materials and controls. (Photo: Business Wire)
3 Reasons Not to Buy the Best House in the Neighborhood
Don't make a home buying mistake you'll come to regret later.
Comments / 0