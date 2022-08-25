ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU begins the 2022 season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4. The team had its usual Sunday off on Aug. 28 but five players put in some work away from the football field and it required them to put on a different type of headset.
2022 SLU Football Preseason Position Report No. 8: Specialists

HAMMOND, La. – One of the nation’s top punters and a dynamic return game highlights the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team’s special teams units. Punter Austin Dunlap returns for his fourth season at SLU. The Slidell, Louisiana native has averaged 43.5 yards per punt over the past two years, only left off the FCS national leaderboard each season by the high-powered offense preventing him from punting enough to reach the minimum attempts to qualify for national rankings.
2022 SLU Football Preseason Position Report No. 9: Quarterbacks

HAMMOND, La. – After waiting in the wings for the past two seasons, Southeastern Louisiana University quarterback Cephus Johnson III is ready to lead the No. 16/17 Lions’ offense. Despite sitting behind two-time All-American Cole Kelley, Johnson has seen plenty of time in the Lion offense, rushing for...
SLU improves to 3-0, downs Idaho State in battle of unbeatens

BEAUMONT, Texas – In a matchup of a pair of 2-0 teams, Southeastern Louisiana University outlasted Idaho State, 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 30-28, in nonconference volleyball action on the final day of the Katrinka Crawford Invitational Saturday afternoon at McDonald Gym. The last two Southland Conference Freshmen of the Year...
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
Dog reported malnourished in St. James

The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales

Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
Juveniles involved in Destrehan shooting

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan on Saturday, August 27, 2022, around 12:30 A.M. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 12:30 A.M. based on the report of gunfire. When deputies arrived at the...
New Orleans man admits to Mobile bank holdup that was part of robbery spree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a bank on Old Shell Road, part of a bank robbery spree in August 2017. John Rudolph,49, pleaded guilty U.S. District Court to conspiracy to commit bank robbery and brandishing a weapon during a violent crime as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
