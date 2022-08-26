There’s room for roses and thorns alike in our garden this week. Thorn: To Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, of Shawnee Township, who has been charged by federal officials with helping ram a “Trump” sign into a barricade and entering the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 raid. We expect residents from this area to respect the rule of law and not get caught up in a frenzied crowd.

