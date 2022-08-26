ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Comments / 9

Related
13abc.com

Allen County man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – A Ohio man was arrested, Thursday, on both felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, 2021. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
WANE-TV

Woman sentenced in murder over $80 debt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who shot a man to death over money more than two years ago has been sentenced. Kennisha J. Jackson21, was sentenced Monday to 70 years for the Jan. 14, 2020, shooting death of Diquan Q. Meriwether, 19, of Fort Wayne along Abbott Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
City
Celina, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

TPD: person hospitalized in Douglas Rd. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting on Monday evening. According to the Toledo Police Department, officers are still investigating the scene. However, TPD confirmed that one person was shot in the 4100 block of Douglas Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Brown sentenced to 150 years to life

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of 19 counts of rape and other sex-related charges was sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday to serve 150 years to life in prison. Matthew Brown, 33, initially refused to enter the courtroom Monday — Brown reportedly feared for his...
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests

On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
WAUSEON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
hometownstations.com

Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County

8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

There’s room for roses and thorns alike in our garden this week. Thorn: To Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, of Shawnee Township, who has been charged by federal officials with helping ram a “Trump” sign into a barricade and entering the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 raid. We expect residents from this area to respect the rule of law and not get caught up in a frenzied crowd.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi Agents#The Senate Doors#Crypt#Capitol Visitor Center#District Court#Magistrate
sent-trib.com

Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s

A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., on Aug....
WOOD COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
thevillagereporter.com

Twenty-Two Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on August 17 and returned indictments against twenty-two individuals. Those indicted include:. Stephen D. Adkins, 30, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Adkins is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 25. Sarah R. Doeden,...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, Toledo police claim. Officers were called to a scene at the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m., where they found two people who had been shot. A third victim tried to drive to a nearby Circle K gas station and was found in her vehicle.
TOLEDO, OH
dayton247now.com

KKK flyers distributed in Springfield; police and NAACP working on path forward

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is disturbing news in Springfield, but it’s a story the NAACP said must be told. Springfield Police put the FBI and its Joint Terrorism Task Force on alert as Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers are popping up in the city. This comes as the Southern Poverty Law Center has documented a 340% rise in public propaganda displays by hate groups across the nation since 2018.
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy