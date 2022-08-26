Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Allen County man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – A Ohio man was arrested, Thursday, on both felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, 2021. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon.
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
WANE-TV
Woman sentenced in murder over $80 debt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who shot a man to death over money more than two years ago has been sentenced. Kennisha J. Jackson21, was sentenced Monday to 70 years for the Jan. 14, 2020, shooting death of Diquan Q. Meriwether, 19, of Fort Wayne along Abbott Street.
No charges for homeowner who killed ex-boyfriend breaking in
Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said a grand jury declined to go forward with charges against the man for the incident on Sunday, July 31 that led to the death of 22-year-old James Rayl.
Lima News
Ohio Democrats try to put daylight between themselves and President Joe Biden
COLUMBUS – A new campaign ad from Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longtime Toledo Democrat who’s running a tough race for re-election this year, would almost make you think it’s coming from a Republican. It kicks off by calling out President Joe Biden for “letting Ohio’s solar manufacturers...
13abc.com
TPD: person hospitalized in Douglas Rd. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting on Monday evening. According to the Toledo Police Department, officers are still investigating the scene. However, TPD confirmed that one person was shot in the 4100 block of Douglas Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Brown sentenced to 150 years to life
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of 19 counts of rape and other sex-related charges was sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday to serve 150 years to life in prison. Matthew Brown, 33, initially refused to enter the courtroom Monday — Brown reportedly feared for his...
thevillagereporter.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests
On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
cleveland19.com
‘Phony’ director sentenced to jail for running illegal funeral homes in Northeast Ohio, other counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The minister who was found guilty of 31 crimes connected to operating illicit funeral home businesses throughout Ohio was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Shawnte Hardin was found guilty in Lucas County on charges that included:. 1 count of engaging in a...
hometownstations.com
Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County
8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There’s room for roses and thorns alike in our garden this week. Thorn: To Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, of Shawnee Township, who has been charged by federal officials with helping ram a “Trump” sign into a barricade and entering the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 raid. We expect residents from this area to respect the rule of law and not get caught up in a frenzied crowd.
Process for replacing Allen County Clerk of Courts announced
LIMA — People interested in becoming Allen County’s clerk of courts now know what they need to do to be considered for the position. The Allen County Republican Party will accept resumes through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 by email at [email protected] or delivered personally to its office, 3111 W. Elm St., Lima.
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about...
sent-trib.com
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., on Aug....
Swanton teen's racist homecoming invite message rattles community
SWANTON, Ohio — A Swanton High School student's homecoming invitation -- which included a racist remark on a poster he used to ask a girl to the dance -- has prompted school administrators to condemn the message and reach out to the teen's parent. The invitation came to light...
Have you seen them? Police seek break-in suspects
According to the Vandalia Police Department, two unidentified men broke into a business on Poe Avenue before driving away in a black or dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country.
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Two Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on August 17 and returned indictments against twenty-two individuals. Those indicted include:. Stephen D. Adkins, 30, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Adkins is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 25. Sarah R. Doeden,...
Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, Toledo police claim. Officers were called to a scene at the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m., where they found two people who had been shot. A third victim tried to drive to a nearby Circle K gas station and was found in her vehicle.
dayton247now.com
KKK flyers distributed in Springfield; police and NAACP working on path forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is disturbing news in Springfield, but it’s a story the NAACP said must be told. Springfield Police put the FBI and its Joint Terrorism Task Force on alert as Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers are popping up in the city. This comes as the Southern Poverty Law Center has documented a 340% rise in public propaganda displays by hate groups across the nation since 2018.
‘Unacceptable’: Sandusky man facing ethnic intimidation charge
An 18-year-old Sandusky man is facing several charges, including ethnic intimidation, after police say he yelled racial slurs at a couple and threatened them with a gun.
Comments / 9