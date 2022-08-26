Read full article on original website
Drought Disaster Declaration
The USDA had designated disasters for a couple of Kansas Counties die to ongoing drought. According to the agency, this Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Grant to Study STEM Future
Education researchers from Kansas and Missouri are collaborating on a National Science Foundation-funded project that could have important implications for the economic growth of their states — and ultimately, the nation. According to Kansas State University, armed with a longitudinal understanding of the need for a STEM-ready workforce, Tuan...
NCKL Fall Preview
The calendars in the world have turned to September, which means fall is in the air, and here in Kansas, fall in the air also means crowds grow each Friday night at local high school football stadiums to watch the current year’s athletes try to bring honor for their respective schools and towns.
