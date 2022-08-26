Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Inmate Escapes From Kansas Prison
An inmate with convictions in Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Saline Counties escaped from a Kansas prison Tuesday. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
ksal.com
K-9 Officer Called to Wellness Check
Officers were called to a home in New Cambria for a wellness check and when they arrived, they found two individuals with warrants for their arrest. Sheriff Rodger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that officers were called to a home in New Cambria to conduct a wellness check. When the officer arrived they recognized 31 year-old Alyssa Baker of Salina next to a garage on the property. The officer was aware of her warrants and was able to take her into custody without incident.
ksal.com
Fifth Fentanyl Overdose
Officials in Riley County are investigating another incident involving an overdoses from fake pressed pills containing fentanyl. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers late Monday night responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan at around 11:30. A 20-year-old male was transported to Via Christi hospital for treatment after ingesting a presumably fake pressed M30 oxycodone pill and was later released.
ksal.com
Man On Moped Leads Police on Pursuit
A Salina man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit while riding his moped. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Tyrone Fenton was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after he reportedly sped away from a traffic officer and then fled on foot. Police say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksal.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Sought
Police are looking for the driver of an older white car who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Salina on Monday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL a 34 year-old woman was stopped at the light going northbound at the S. Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street intersection. At approximately 1:00 p.m. the 2022 Hyundai Elantra was struck by an older model white car with a black bumper exiting the Casey’s parking lot. The white car then immediately went back into the Casey’s parking lot and left northbound.
ksal.com
Business Scammed Out of $1,257
An unusual cyber crime took place this week as a scammer rerouted an employee’s check. Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL News an individual in the human resources department of an industrial business south of salina received an email from an employee asking to change their direct deposit information. When payday came around a 61 year-old employee never received his paycheck of $1,257. As officials looked into the matter they discovered that the individual had not requested to switch banks, but rather, a scammer had spoofed the employees email address and had the paycheck routed to their own bank account.
ksal.com
Drunk Driver Crackdown
In the days leading up to Labor Day extra local law enforcement are mobilizing to specifically keep impaired drivers off the road. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, drivers are advised through Labor Day, September 7th, the agency has joined other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.”
ksal.com
Terry Kenneth Haug
Terry Kenneth Haug,74, of Smith Center, passed away August 18, 2022. He was born March 13, 1948, in Seneca, Kansas. Terry lived in Seneca, from birth until 1995 then moved to Smith Center up until his death. He held many occupations, son, father grandpa, great-grandpa, friend, farmer, mechanic, and truck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksal.com
Eileen C. Pratt
Eileen C. Pratt, 94, of Salina, passed away, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born August 29, 1927, in Topeka, to Nicholas and Ella (Van Hole) Lux. She was schooled in Kansas City and worked for Western Auto. She worked for many years at the Oasis at Kanopolis Lake and at Kansas Department of Transportation. She married Marvin Pratt, in 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a member of Jolly Mixers and rode with two car clubs.
ksal.com
Delbert L. Tholstrup
Delbert L. Tholstrup, 89, passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2022. He was predeceased by parents, Harry and Grace (Thoman) Tholstrup of Concordia, Kansas and brothers Dale, Donald, Elbert, and Darold Tholstrup. He is survived by his wife Peggy (Johnson) Tholstrup, formally of Scandia, Kansas. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in October. He is also survived by their three sons, Richard (Christy) of Spring, Texas; David (Janice) of Little Mountain, South Carolina; and Spencer (Susan) of Pearland, Texas.
ksal.com
Grant to Study STEM Future
Education researchers from Kansas and Missouri are collaborating on a National Science Foundation-funded project that could have important implications for the economic growth of their states — and ultimately, the nation. According to Kansas State University, armed with a longitudinal understanding of the need for a STEM-ready workforce, Tuan...
ksal.com
Asella M. Lindstrom,
Asella M. Lindstrom, 99, of Salina, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was born in Hoxie, Kansas on December 24, 1922 to Mathias and Elizabeth (Reinert) Schuetz. She married Merle Lindstrom and he passed away in 1997. She was a member of St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, where she was a funeral greeter and helped with luncheons. She enjoyed visiting with people and lending a helping hand to others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksal.com
Linda Heidel
Linda (Kathy) Heidel, 78, gained her wings on August 18, 2022. She was a stitch above the rest! Linda was born in Manhattan, KS October 6, 1943 to George and Lillian Welch. She spent her life sewing, cake decorating, and rescuing animals. Linda was a loving person who brought joy to everyone she met. She will be deeply missed but her legacy will still live on.
ksal.com
Need-Based Grant Program Covers In-State Tuition
A new grant program from Kansas State University provides eligible students with an award covering in-state tuition that remains after other grants and scholarships are applied to a student’s account, helping those who need it most. The award, known as the Land Grant Promise, provides tuition-free undergraduate education and...
ksal.com
Tang Adds Awbrey, Ackerman as Walk-ons
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Tuesday (August 30) the additions of walk-ons Nate Awbrey (Manhattan, Kan./Manhattan/Manhattan Christian College) and Peyton Ackerman (Oklahoma City, Okla./Epic Charter School) to his program for the 2022-23 season. Awbrey will be a senior with one year of eligibility...
ksal.com
KWU Looking Ahead to Homecoming
With classes underway at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, the campus community is already looking ahead to fall festivities. KWU is preparing what could be its biggest Homecoming celebration in years, Oct. 21-23. “Last year was a return to some level of normalcy,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship...
ksal.com
Fan Experience, Operations Elements Outlined for Upcoming K-State Football Season
MANHATTAN, Kansas – With kickoff to the 2022 K-State Football season just days away, K-State Athletics is pleased to announce the completion of several improvements to the east side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and reminds the K-State Family of numerous fan-favorite game-day offerings. Less than 1,000 tickets remain...
ksal.com
K-State Kicks Off 2022 by Hosting South Dakota
Location: Manhattan, Kan. Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) James Westling (Play-by-Play) LaDarrin McLane (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play) Stan Weber (Analyst) Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, SXM App 953. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. THE TOP...
ksal.com
AVCTL-I Fall Preview
The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 1 has muliple football teams that played all the way to the final game of their seasons in 2021, but the conference did not win any football state championships in 2021, all seven of the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division 1 teams are hoping to change that fact in 2022, but they will have to get through each other before any of that can become a reality. The Derby Panthers played all the way into the Class 6A state championship game, but the Panthers fell 41-21 to Blue Valley Northwest in that state title game. One classification down, the Maize Eagles played all the way to the Class 5A state championship game, but like the Panthers, the Eagles had to watch their opponent celebrate as Maise High School lost the Class 5A state football championship game 28-14 against Mill Valley. Here is a look at each of the 7 different high schools, and their fall sports teams, in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 1 :
Comments / 0