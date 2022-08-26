Read full article on original website
Fifth Fentanyl Overdose
Officials in Riley County are investigating another incident involving an overdoses from fake pressed pills containing fentanyl. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers late Monday night responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan at around 11:30. A 20-year-old male was transported to Via Christi hospital for treatment after ingesting a presumably fake pressed M30 oxycodone pill and was later released.
K-9 Officer Called to Wellness Check
Officers were called to a home in New Cambria for a wellness check and when they arrived, they found two individuals with warrants for their arrest. Sheriff Rodger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that officers were called to a home in New Cambria to conduct a wellness check. When the officer arrived they recognized 31 year-old Alyssa Baker of Salina next to a garage on the property. The officer was aware of her warrants and was able to take her into custody without incident.
Inmate Escapes From Kansas Prison
An inmate with convictions in Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Saline Counties escaped from a Kansas prison Tuesday. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Drunk Driver Crackdown
In the days leading up to Labor Day extra local law enforcement are mobilizing to specifically keep impaired drivers off the road. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, drivers are advised through Labor Day, September 7th, the agency has joined other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.”
Business Scammed Out of $1,257
An unusual cyber crime took place this week as a scammer rerouted an employee’s check. Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL News an individual in the human resources department of an industrial business south of salina received an email from an employee asking to change their direct deposit information. When payday came around a 61 year-old employee never received his paycheck of $1,257. As officials looked into the matter they discovered that the individual had not requested to switch banks, but rather, a scammer had spoofed the employees email address and had the paycheck routed to their own bank account.
Man On Moped Leads Police on Pursuit
A Salina man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit while riding his moped. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Tyrone Fenton was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after he reportedly sped away from a traffic officer and then fled on foot. Police say...
Hit and Run Driver Sought
Salina Police are looking for the driver of a hit and run vehicle after an early morning crash on Saturday. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, around 12:30am, the owner of a 2011 Chevy Malibu heard the sound of the collision outside his home in the 1700 block of Beach Street and went outside to see a white car driving away from the scene.
Terry Kenneth Haug
Terry Kenneth Haug,74, of Smith Center, passed away August 18, 2022. He was born March 13, 1948, in Seneca, Kansas. Terry lived in Seneca, from birth until 1995 then moved to Smith Center up until his death. He held many occupations, son, father grandpa, great-grandpa, friend, farmer, mechanic, and truck...
Med Student’s Lost Ring Tale
A student at the University of Kansas School of Medicine campus in Salina feels fortunate to have her engagement ring back , though it is worse for wear, after losing it following a procedure she excitedly scrubbed in to help with. Alexcis Barnes is currently a third year medical student...
Grant to Study STEM Future
Education researchers from Kansas and Missouri are collaborating on a National Science Foundation-funded project that could have important implications for the economic growth of their states — and ultimately, the nation. According to Kansas State University, armed with a longitudinal understanding of the need for a STEM-ready workforce, Tuan...
Delbert L. Tholstrup
Delbert L. Tholstrup, 89, passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2022. He was predeceased by parents, Harry and Grace (Thoman) Tholstrup of Concordia, Kansas and brothers Dale, Donald, Elbert, and Darold Tholstrup. He is survived by his wife Peggy (Johnson) Tholstrup, formally of Scandia, Kansas. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in October. He is also survived by their three sons, Richard (Christy) of Spring, Texas; David (Janice) of Little Mountain, South Carolina; and Spencer (Susan) of Pearland, Texas.
Asella M. Lindstrom,
Asella M. Lindstrom, 99, of Salina, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was born in Hoxie, Kansas on December 24, 1922 to Mathias and Elizabeth (Reinert) Schuetz. She married Merle Lindstrom and he passed away in 1997. She was a member of St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, where she was a funeral greeter and helped with luncheons. She enjoyed visiting with people and lending a helping hand to others.
Linda Heidel
Linda (Kathy) Heidel, 78, gained her wings on August 18, 2022. She was a stitch above the rest! Linda was born in Manhattan, KS October 6, 1943 to George and Lillian Welch. She spent her life sewing, cake decorating, and rescuing animals. Linda was a loving person who brought joy to everyone she met. She will be deeply missed but her legacy will still live on.
Need-Based Grant Program Covers In-State Tuition
A new grant program from Kansas State University provides eligible students with an award covering in-state tuition that remains after other grants and scholarships are applied to a student’s account, helping those who need it most. The award, known as the Land Grant Promise, provides tuition-free undergraduate education and...
Tang Adds Awbrey, Ackerman as Walk-ons
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Tuesday (August 30) the additions of walk-ons Nate Awbrey (Manhattan, Kan./Manhattan/Manhattan Christian College) and Peyton Ackerman (Oklahoma City, Okla./Epic Charter School) to his program for the 2022-23 season. Awbrey will be a senior with one year of eligibility...
KWU Looking Ahead to Homecoming
With classes underway at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, the campus community is already looking ahead to fall festivities. KWU is preparing what could be its biggest Homecoming celebration in years, Oct. 21-23. “Last year was a return to some level of normalcy,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship...
NCKL Fall Preview
The calendars in the world have turned to September, which means fall is in the air, and here in Kansas, fall in the air also means crowds grow each Friday night at local high school football stadiums to watch the current year’s athletes try to bring honor for their respective schools and towns.
K-State Previews Season Opener at Weekly Press Conference
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s season opener against South Dakota. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
