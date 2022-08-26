ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas

Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
Fun Events in Amarillo for Your Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is coming up and if you are staying in town looking for something to do on your holiday weekend. Here are some fun events in the area. Labor Day is a day to honor American workers. It became a federal holiday in 1894 and it is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September.
Hit And Miss Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and storms through the upcoming week. Rain chances rise and fall the next several day, highest on Monday afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours in spots, and brief gusty winds and some small hail are possible with some of the storms. Rain chances and temperatures drop a bit for the middle of the week and go back up again toward the weekend.
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo

Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
Man Jumps From 2nd Story Window To Evade Amarillo Police

Casey Taylor found out the hard way that a local bail bondswoman walks her talk. Zee of A&B Bail Bonds will bail you out of jail on the condition that you show up to court and you fulfill your bond conditions. If you don't? Zee will personally give you a ride back to the slammer--free of charge.
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

