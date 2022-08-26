ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
Daily Mail

Grimacing Putin tightly grips his desk as his most trusted general reports with a straight face that Ukrainians are welcoming their troops… despite 75,000 Russian casualties

A grimacing Vladimir Putin is seen tightly gripping his desk as his most trusted general reports to him with a straight face that invaded Ukrainians are showing their 'support' for occupying Russian soldiers. The surreal scene shows a Kremlin meeting betweeb the Russian dictator - at one point seen chewing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elon Musk#Linus Business#Business Leadership#News Media#Smartphone#Spacex News#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
The Hill

Are China and the US edging toward ‘Henry Kissinger’s war’?

Henry Kissinger was present at the creation of contemporary U.S.- China relations and assiduously nurtured them through eight U.S. administrations and five Chinese rulers over half a century. But now he is concerned that the fruition of his long-entrenched engagement policies could lead to a Sino-U.S. war with “catastrophic” global consequences. Yet, during a Wilson…
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy