Read full article on original website
Related
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Grimacing Putin tightly grips his desk as his most trusted general reports with a straight face that Ukrainians are welcoming their troops… despite 75,000 Russian casualties
A grimacing Vladimir Putin is seen tightly gripping his desk as his most trusted general reports to him with a straight face that invaded Ukrainians are showing their 'support' for occupying Russian soldiers. The surreal scene shows a Kremlin meeting betweeb the Russian dictator - at one point seen chewing...
Musk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal after whistleblower claims
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has sent an additional letter of deal termination to Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) to include a recent whistleblower complaint from former security head of the social media firm as another reason to scrap the $44 billion deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are China and the US edging toward ‘Henry Kissinger’s war’?
Henry Kissinger was present at the creation of contemporary U.S.- China relations and assiduously nurtured them through eight U.S. administrations and five Chinese rulers over half a century. But now he is concerned that the fruition of his long-entrenched engagement policies could lead to a Sino-U.S. war with “catastrophic” global consequences. Yet, during a Wilson…
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Sakhalin had previously halted a shipment of liquefied natural gas to an Asian client due to payment issues and delays in signing a revised contract.
Russia seeks 24-year treason sentence for ex-journalist Safronov -TASS
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian state prosecutors on Tuesday requested a 24-year prison sentence for former journalist Ivan Safronov in his trial for treason, state news agency TASS quoted Moscow City Court as saying.
Exclusive-U.S. regulators to vet Alibaba, other Chinese firms' audits -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) and other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Comments / 0