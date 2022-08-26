Read full article on original website
womanaroundtown.com
A Brooklyn Restaurant Guide
My Favorite Place for Coffee & Pastries: Yardsale Café. I had no idea what “ruby chocolate” was until Yardsale Café’s life-changing Ruby Matcha cookie. (Matcha is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves, traditionally consumed in East Asia.) With a slightly bitter matcha green tea base, sweet ruby chocolate, lemon glaze, and salt flakes, this is one of the best cookies I have ever had. Pair it with a matcha latte or any of Yardsale’s refreshing lemonade flavors (ever tried hibiscus lemonade?), and you’ll be longing for a stop at Yardsale every day.
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
eastnewyork.com
New ‘Surf & Turf’ Special at Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn
We just received the inside scoop that Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn has just added a ‘Surf & Turf’ Special to its dinner options. You will not find this special on their menu, so you must ask for it. If you are serious about eating quality food instead of food from chain restaurants, then here you go.
Althea Gibson, First Black Grand Slam Winner, Gets Street Renamed After Her In Harlem
The late tennis great Althea Gibson was one of the first Black athletes to break down color lines and pave the way for equal opportunities when she became the first Black woman to compete at the U.S. National Championships and claim the Grand Slam title. Today, New York City honors...
cohaitungchi.com
80 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December
It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. 59. Binge SATC’s reboot ‘And Just Like That…”. It’s officially December and that means holiday mania!. There’s simply no better place than NYC to get in the spirit of the season and as 2021 comes to a close, New York City is bustling with activities.
Rent prices soar as landlords make up for lost profits
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As more individuals move to the city than before the pandemic, rental rates in New York City are still rising rapidly with no end in sight. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is nearly $4,000. That’s a 4% increase in the last month and an almost 40% […]
How migrant children are adjusting to new lives in NYC
This article was originally published on Aug 25 2:03pm EDT by THE CITY. ...
bkreader.com
A tennis club grows new roots in Brooklyn
A recent book chronicles the long history of the Knickerbocker Field Club, which has risen from the ashes and connected with its neighborhood in new ways. For a few summer months in the early 2000s, the Knickerbocker Field Club was a mythical place to me. Literally. I knew the […] Click here to view original web page at www.tennis.com.
Time Out Global
NYC’s most iconic restaurants worth visiting at least once
Old-world steakhouses and iconic pizza joints are among the most famous restaurants in NYC. New York City is home to some of the most lauded iconic restaurants in the world. The best restaurants in NYC represent a rainbow of cuisines and approaches, with new restaurants popping up and generating buzz on a regular basis. We’re lucky like that: New Yorkers always have something new and exciting to try. But it’s the old favorites, those beloved spots that have stood the test of time, serving generations of fans, that have become known as the most famous restaurants in the city.
bkmag.com
Black Fashion Fair stopped by Brooklyn Museum to uplift Black designers (and party)
What started off as a night of mingling and gallery walkthroughs at Brooklyn Museum, quickly turned into hundreds of well-dressed people Hustle dancing and absolutely losing it to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”. Curated by Black Fashion Fair and hosted by FUBU, Taofeek Abijako of Head of State, and Tier...
Thrillist
The Opening Dates for NYC's Favorite Holiday Markets Just Dropped
A rumor has it that if you start focusing on the winter holidays right now, you'll have no time to mourn the end of summer. Luckily, UrbanSpace is here to help you do just that. UrbanSpace, the runner and organizer of NYC's most popular holiday markets, just announced the dates...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
thefordhamram.com
The Best of the Bronx: Where to Eat Around Arthur Avenue
One of Fordham University’s best qualities is being located just steps outside of Arthur Avenue, known for the fine dining that makes up the original Little Italy. You simply can’t beat the incredible Italian food options right off campus. As a self-proclaimed Bronx foodie, I’d like to outline a comprehensive guide of the best places to eat while at Fordham.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Hosts Back To School Giveaway In Harlem: 'Only Here To Be An Inspiration'
Harlem, NY – Jim Jones helped children in his hometown of Harlem, New York get ready for school with a special giveaway event on Sunday (August 28). The Diplomats member and his team took over PS 208 Alaine Locke School on 111th street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues for a back-to-school event that provided kids with free book bags, school supplies, sneakers, clothes, raffled laptops and more.
'Le Diner en Blanc' returns to NYC in September after two-year hiatus
The exclusive picnic event known as "Le Diner en Blanc" returns to New York City on September 29th for the first time since 2019.
You Must Now Be 21 Years Old To Buy A Can Of Whipped Cream In NY
You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a “civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.” The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).
NYC Is Officially In A Drought
It’s been a hot summer in New York City…and a very dry one. Though you’ve undoubtedly been feeling the humidity, we haven’t gotten much of that sweet relief: rain. NYC has now joined many other parts of New York state and the tri-state area in experiencing official drought conditions, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) reports. Though we’ve had a few recent rains, the National Weather Service has shared that many areas remain well below typical rainfall totals for the summer months. For example, the city as a whole experienced 8.82 inches of rainfall this summer, while the average is almost 13 inches. According to the NIDIS, 34% of the Northeast region overall is in a drought, with 4.5% in Extreme Drought (D3), and its impact is only continuing to expand and intensify.
cititour.com
Last Licks: 3 NYC Ice Cream Shops to Try before Summer Fades Away
Coney Waffle returns to Coney Island with its signature waffle cones and more than two dozen different flavors, including Coconut Castaway, Monster Cookie Blue, Strawberry Cheesecake and more. Visitors can also choose between waffle cones and waffle bowls, including rainbow waffles. Angela D’Esposito originally operated Coney Waffle back in the 1940s. It was reintroduced in 2016 by her grandson in New Jersey and returned to Coney Island in 2022 where the sweet treats can now be enjoyed. You will find the shop on Surf Avenue across from the Cyclone rollercoaster.
Five NYC Public School Teachers Win $25,000 Each For Their ‘Incredible’ Work
Five boroughs. 900 applications. $315,000 in award money to 35 New York City teachers who are outstanding at what they do. The FLAG Foundation For Excellence in Education awarded grants to 35 teachers for their hard work earlier this year. Of the 35 winners, five teachers, one from each borough, won the FLAG Award for […]
