Top smart TV maker Samsung has unveiled a new version of its TV Plus streaming offering. The free, ad-supported TV service has reach to 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile, the company said. Samsung TV Plus was an early mover in the FAST space, launching in 2015. It delivers 220 channels in the U.S. and more than 1,600 channels globally, including more than 50 owned and operated channels across news, sports, entertainment and other genres. FAST channels and smart TV apps have seen significant growth in recent years as traditional pay-TV subscriptions decline by an accelerating rate. In the...

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO