LIVE TV News: After Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Resignation, More Leaders From J&K Congress Expected To Quit

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Musk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal after whistleblower claims
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has sent an additional letter of deal termination to Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) to include a recent whistleblower complaint from former security head of the social media firm as another reason to scrap the $44 billion deal.
Musk cites whistleblower in new request to terminate Twitter purchase
Elon Musk’s legal team cited allegations from a Twitter whistleblower in a new request to terminate Musk’s agreement to purchase Twitter for about $44 billion, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday. The filing is the latest salvo in Musk’s battle to back out of the deal as he…
