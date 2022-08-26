SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The LSU soccer team (2-0-2) emerged victorious over the San Diego Toreros (1-3-0) by a score of 4-1 on Sunday night at Torero Stadium. Three freshmen lead the way and scored three out of four goals on the night. Ida Hermannsdottir, Raelyn Prince, and Sage Glover all helped lead the Tigers to victory.

