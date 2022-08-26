Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 52.6% so far for 2022/23, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 52.6% year on year at 3.6 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season so far, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season to June 30 rose 8.5% to 48.5 million tonnes, driven by strong shipments before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Agriculture Online
Around 1.5 mln tonnes of food have left Ukraine under grain export deal
KYIV, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A total of 61 cargo ships carrying around 1.5 million tonnes of food have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said six ships with 183,000...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
GENEVA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The second shipment of humanitarian food aid since Russia's invasion left Ukraine for Yemen on Tuesday, the World Food Programme said in a statement. The MV Karteria left from the Black Sea port of Yuzhny and will stop in Turkey for the grains to be...
Agriculture Online
Bangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources
DHAKA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct knowledge of matter said on Sunday. The south Asian country, among importers...
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat export caps next month - minister
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat and flour export quotas next month as forecasts for a bumper harvest ease concerns about domestic supplies, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said on Saturday. Central Asia's biggest grains exporter introduced the export limits in May to keep the local market...
Xi: China's most powerful leader since Mao
Xi Jinping, who is soon expected to be anointed for an unprecedented third term in office as China's ruling Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Congress, has become his country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Xi has amassed seemingly unchecked power and a level of officially-stoked adulation unseen since Communist China's founder Mao.
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices fall with rising harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the arrival of the new crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that exports remained sluggish. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $10 to $315 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 660,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 850,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. It expects the shipments to accelerate in coming weeks. Sovecon sees wheat prices for immediate supply at $312-318 per tonne compared to $334-337 a week ago. Russia remained mostly dry last week and is expected to be dry and hotter than usual this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains for the 2023 crop on 928,000 hectares compared to 1.0 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 11,925 rbls/t -450 rbls wheat, European part ($199.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,100 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,025 rbls/t +75 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,320/t -$30 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $886.7/t -$80.6 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 25: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 105.2 78.9 17.7 Crop, as of same 86.4 63.2 15.3 date in 2021 Yield, 3.82 4.22 3.26 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.80 3.09 2.49 date in 2021 Harvested area, 27.6 18.7 5.4 mln hectares Harvested area, as 30.9 20.5 6.2 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 59.8750 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-Pakistan floods cost at least $10 bln -planning minister
* Torrential rains wash away roads, crops, homes and bridges. * Pakistan blames climate change and calls for international help. * Pakistan, with lowest carbon footprint, blames developed world. * Country already suffering from economic crisis before floods. *. *. * (Updates with background from economic outlook) By Asif Shahzad.
