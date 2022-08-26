Read full article on original website
Farmers see intensive management pay in a dry year
CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA. Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.
Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat export caps next month - minister
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat and flour export quotas next month as forecasts for a bumper harvest ease concerns about domestic supplies, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said on Saturday. Central Asia's biggest grains exporter introduced the export limits in May to keep the local market...
Rhine water levels stabilise above crisis levels, problems not over
HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen after weekend rain, remaining well above crisis levels hit earlier in August, but could fall again this week, brokers and commodity traders said on Monday. Weeks of high temperatures and scant rainfall have drained water...
Ukraine grain exports down 52.6% so far for 2022/23, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 52.6% year on year at 3.6 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season so far, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season to June 30 rose 8.5% to 48.5 million tonnes, driven by strong shipments before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Russian wheat prices fall with rising harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the arrival of the new crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that exports remained sluggish. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $10 to $315 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 660,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 850,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. It expects the shipments to accelerate in coming weeks. Sovecon sees wheat prices for immediate supply at $312-318 per tonne compared to $334-337 a week ago. Russia remained mostly dry last week and is expected to be dry and hotter than usual this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains for the 2023 crop on 928,000 hectares compared to 1.0 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 11,925 rbls/t -450 rbls wheat, European part ($199.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,100 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,025 rbls/t +75 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,320/t -$30 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $886.7/t -$80.6 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 25: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 105.2 78.9 17.7 Crop, as of same 86.4 63.2 15.3 date in 2021 Yield, 3.82 4.22 3.26 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.80 3.09 2.49 date in 2021 Harvested area, 27.6 18.7 5.4 mln hectares Harvested area, as 30.9 20.5 6.2 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 59.8750 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
GRAINS-Corn jumps to 2-month high as dryness curbs U.S. yields
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Monday to their highest in two months after a U.S. crop tour forecast lower production, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat gained more ground, while soybeans eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago...
China eastern provinces' rice output hit by high temperatures - agri minister
Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's agriculture minister expressed concern for the country's autumn grain production, according to a ministry statement on Monday, and said high temperatures and drought have hit rice production in the eastern Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. China's agriculture ministry cited Tang Renjian as saying that it is...
GRAINS-Corn hits 2-month high after U.S. crop forecast cut due to hot, dry weather
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures set a two-month high on Monday after a U.S. crop inspection tour last week projected harvests would fall short of government estimates due to hot, dry weather. Wheat futures also rallied, while soybeans fell after the crop tour forecast...
GRAINS-Corn eases from two-month high, lower U.S. crop outlook curbs losses
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, as the market took a breather after hitting a more than two-month high in the previous session on support from the deteriorating condition of the U.S. crop. Wheat dipped, although the market traded close to last session's seven-week top,...
UPDATE 1-Agritel ups French wheat crop estimate, sees maize at 21st-century low
PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Consultancy Agritel on Tuesday increased slightly its estimate of this year's French soft wheat crop but warned the European Union's top grain producer was heading for its worst maize harvest this century. In a cereal market update, it put the 2022 soft wheat crop at...
CORRECTED-China's July sow herd +0.5% m/m, -5.3% y/y- agriculture ministry
BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of July was at 42.98 million heads, down 5.3% from the same period last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
Thailand, Vietnam to cooperate in raising price of rice in global market - Thai official
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand and Vietnam have agreed to cooperate in raising the price of rice in the global market, a Thai agricultural official said on Monday. "This is...the first time Thailand and Vietnam, rice producer and exporter number two and three in the world agreed to cooperate in lifting the price of rice in global market," Alongkorn Ponlaboot, adviser to Thailand's agriculture and cooperative minister, said after a fresh round of talks with Vietnamese officials.
CBOT wheat futures end higher on short covering
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday on short covering and technical buying, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 37-1/2 cents at $8.42-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active contract reached its highest price since July 12, after falling last week to its lowest price since February. Corn futures also rose at the CBOT. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery advanced 30-1/4 cents to finish at $9.12-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures jumped 23-3/4 cents to end at $9.33-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts on average expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report due out later on Monday, to rate 64% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. That would be unchanged from a week ago. * Analysts estimated the U.S. spring wheat harvest to be 52% complete, up from 33% by Aug. 21. * In Ukraine, a major wheat and corn supplier, agricultural exports could rise to 6 million to 6.5 million tonnes in October, double the volume seen in July, the country's agriculture minister said. * The Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said it raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the 2022/23 marketing season which started on July 1 by 200,000 tonnes to 43.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)
UPDATE 1-Vietnam 2022 rice exports to rise to 6.3-6.5 mln tonnes-food assoc
HANOI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports are expected to rise to 6.3 million-6.5 million tonnes this year from 6.24 million tonnes last year on strong demand, the chairman of the country's food association said on Tuesday. "So far this year, exports have risen strongly, and we expect to...
China to release pork reserves from Sept to ensure supply during holidays -state planner
BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday it will release pork reserves from September to ensure meat supply during upcoming holidays when demand typically increases. Pork prices have risen rapidly in recent months amid tighter supply and as farmers held back from selling hogs. (Reporting by...
Corn eases from two-month high; soybeans slip further
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased on Tuesday as investors continued to assess crop prospects after a rally to a two-month high linked to disappointing results from a Midwest field tour. Wheat also fell back after reaching a seven-week top on Monday, while soybeans slid for a second session.
UPDATE 1-Australian defence minister to visit France, Germany, Britain to boost ties
SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister on Sunday said he aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain during visits to the European partners this week, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with likeminded nations. The trip, from Aug. 29 to Sept....
UPDATE 1-Bangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources
DHAKA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct knowledge of matter said on Sunday. The south Asian country, among importers...
CBOT soybeans end lower on favorable U.S. weather, big harvest
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday on expectations for a large U.S. crop and favorable weather ahead of the harvest, traders said. * Front-month September soybeans sank 70-1/2 cents to end at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Most-active November soybean futures settled down 23-1/2 cents at $14.37-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal were $1.4 lower at $427.10 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil fell 0.44 cent to 66.44 cents per lb. * After the close of trading on Friday, advisory service Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast of 4.531 billion bushels. The corn crop was projected to be smaller than USDA's forecasts. * Rains in August have helped soybean crops, brokers said. * Traders were buying corn and selling soybeans in spread trades, brokers said. * The USDA is expected to rate 56% of the nation's soybeans in good to excellent condition in a weekly report later on Monday, down 1 percentage point compared with last week's ratings. Estimates ranged from 55% to 58%. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Chang)
Corn crop condition declines for fourth week
The USDA released its 22nd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 26, 86% of the U.S. corn crop...
