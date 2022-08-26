ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte

One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. One killed in motorcycle crash on S.C. 72 in Chester County. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at...
WBTV

Man reported missing out of east Mecklenburg County located

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man who went missing Monday afternoon has been located. According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving his home near Scuppernong Court, which is just outside Interstate 485 in east Mecklenburg County. Shortly after...
WBTV

Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
WBTV

One killed in single-vehicle weekend crash in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill. Officials said a car ran off the road and...
WBTV

4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte

These guys were there for support – and to show that dads can step up, be involved, and make a difference, too. CLT Douglas Airport ranks No. 2 for largest price increase. This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022.
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

A 53-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at a race in Lancaster, S.C. Four people were seriously injured in a crash on North Tryon Street on Sunday night. Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate. Students are required to get the usual vaccines, but...
WBTV

Alleged car thieves arrested after 5-hour search in Mooresville, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville Police arrested three people after they say the group broke into and stole a car before leading officers on a car chase. Officers got a call that three people were breaking and entering cars in the Pecan Hills subdivision around 1:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they say they saw the group leaving in a stolen Hyundai.
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
WBTV

"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis

This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
WBTV

Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting at Lancaster racetrack

This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. Some parents in the pick up line today at Brawley Middle wouldn’t usually be here. They tell me they’re child’s afternoon route was canceled.
WCNC

Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
WBTV

Charlotte dads encourage students for the first day of school

This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. Amid school safety concerns, homeschooling still popular option this year. Updated: 6 hours ago. While parents sent hundreds of...
