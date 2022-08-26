Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Cabarrus County Schools begin Monday, system opens new Roberta Road Middle School
The start of the new school year is a crazy time. One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte. One person has died in a crash on the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte, first responders say. Popular ‘Midnight Diner’ moving to new location across from...
WBTV
Back to school frustrations: Parents tell WBTV their children’s bus route was cancelled
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Classes for Iredell-Statesville Schools started Monday, and some parents say, it’s already off to a rough start. Friday, we spoke to families scrambling to figure out transportation plans for their children after learning they won’t have bus service. Today, some parents in the pickup...
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. One killed in motorcycle crash on S.C. 72 in Chester County. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at...
WBTV
Partners In Learning to break ground on new facility in Salisbury on Monday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Partners In Learning will break ground on a new facility in Salisbury on Monday at 6:00 p.m. Partners announced plans for the new facility in 2020 after auto dealers Gerry and Brenda Wood donated land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the Catawba College location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Popular ‘Midnight Diner’ moving to new location across from Spectrum Center
One person has died in a crash on the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte, first responders say. Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man reported out of east Mecklenburg County. Updated: 3 hours ago. According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving...
WBTV
Man reported missing out of east Mecklenburg County located
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man who went missing Monday afternoon has been located. According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving his home near Scuppernong Court, which is just outside Interstate 485 in east Mecklenburg County. Shortly after...
WBTV
Charlotte daycare worker on leave after interactions caught on camera
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. One third of CATS bus fleet has remianed out of service for 2022. Updated: 33 minutes ago. CATS operators...
WBTV
Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man reported out of east Mecklenburg County
Cabarrus County Schools begin Monday, system opens new Roberta Road Middle School. Roberta Road Middle School was built for 1,200 students, but will welcome about 950 on the first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year. One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte. Updated: 4...
WBTV
One killed in single-vehicle weekend crash in Rock Hill
YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill. Officials said a car ran off the road and...
WBTV
Amid school safety concerns, homeschooling still popular option this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While parents sent hundreds of thousands of kids back to school Monday, others started up the school year at home. Spencer Mason, a spokesperson for North Carolinians for Home Education, said this is an increasingly popular option statewide. While the 2021-2022 school year saw a dip...
WBTV
4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte
These guys were there for support – and to show that dads can step up, be involved, and make a difference, too. CLT Douglas Airport ranks No. 2 for largest price increase. This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Student and mother arrested at South Pointe High School after gun, marijuana found in backpack
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested after marijuana and a firearm was found inside his backpack at South Pointe High School on Monday. His mother was also arrested for obstruction of justice after arriving at the school. According to the Rock Hill Police, around 12:15 p.m....
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at a race in Lancaster, S.C. Four people were seriously injured in a crash on North Tryon Street on Sunday night. Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate. Students are required to get the usual vaccines, but...
WBTV
Alleged car thieves arrested after 5-hour search in Mooresville, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville Police arrested three people after they say the group broke into and stole a car before leading officers on a car chase. Officers got a call that three people were breaking and entering cars in the Pecan Hills subdivision around 1:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they say they saw the group leaving in a stolen Hyundai.
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
WBTV
Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting at Lancaster racetrack
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. Some parents in the pick up line today at Brawley Middle wouldn’t usually be here. They tell me they’re child’s afternoon route was canceled.
Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
WBTV
Charlotte dads encourage students for the first day of school
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. Amid school safety concerns, homeschooling still popular option this year. Updated: 6 hours ago. While parents sent hundreds of...
Comments / 0