Reading Festival chaos as tents go up in flames
Music fans have been scrambling to get away from Reading Festival after the site descended into chaos with fires being set, tents being destroyed, and fighting. You can see some of the incidents unfolding here. Reports suggest that the whole thing started at around 4:00pm on Sunday afternoon, with security...
Dad furious after son's McDonald's wrap had folded dish cloth in it
A dad has been left furious after discovering his son's McDonald's meal had been replaced by a dish cloth. Martin Holmes from Derry, Northern Ireland, and his family had gone for what was supposed to be a normal Saturday night takeaway at their favourite fast food restaurant. But after getting...
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky
People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
Elon Musk makes mum sleep in garage when she visits
He might be a billionaire and the richest man in the world, but Elon Musk apparently makes his own mum ‘sleep in a garage’ when she comes around to stay. This might just be rich people speak, to be honest. Maybe the ‘garage’ is actually some sort of...
Reading Festivalgoer describes 'absolute warfare' after escaping 'apocalyptic' Sunday night scenes
A Reading Festival goer has given his version on the utterly 'apocalyptic' events that took place on Sunday. Watch below as a tent is set on fire:. As shown in the clip above, various social media posts have documented a number of people who have been setting fire to tents.
People are only just discovering that 3 towers collapsed on 9/11
It may have been one of the worst tragedies in modern American history, but many people are only just discovering that a third tower went down on 9/11. has revealed how many years some users went until they discovered the fate of Tower Seven, a much smaller tower that was part of the sprawling World Trade Center complex.
Terrifying moment wild bear goes for tourist who got out of car for selfie
Terrifying footage shows the moment a wild bear lunged at a tourist who tried to take a selfie with it. Check it out here:. While you would assume most people know at this point not to go near wild, carnivorous animals - you know, the kind that like to eat humans - apparently this lesson needs to be reiterated.
Bus stop collapses under dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
Shocking footage has emerged this morning of a bus stop collapsing from under the feet of dancers at Notting Hill Carnival. See how it happened below:. The weekend saw thousands of people take to the streets of West London to celebrate the festival, which was held for the first time in three years following the pandemic.
Tourist terrified after being attacked by vicious giant sea turtle
A tourist was left fearing for her life after being attacked in the ocean - but rather than a shark or an orca, the perpetrator was a sea turtle. Although they may look adorable, turtle attacks aren’t unheard of, especially when someone goes swimming in their living space. Lidia...
Reading and Leeds Festival being compared to Woodstock 99 after complete carnage end to weekend
People are comparing Reading and Leeds Festival to Woodstock 99 after complete chaos brought the weekend to a close with fires, fights and all-round destruction. You can see just some of the footage here:. According to reports, the mayhem at Reading broke out at around 4.00pm on Sunday (28 August),...
People are losing it after seeing clips of The Inbetweeners with sign language interpreter for the first time
As if we couldn't love The Inbetweeners anymore, footage of an interpreter signing the series has resurfaced online, and it's got people in stitches. The hit Channel 4 series might have left us in 2010 but its memory lives on in our hearts and on Reddit, with users on the CasualUK subreddit re-discovering some class footage of a signer doing their best to interpret the iconic bus w***ers scene.
Woman calls for adults-only flights after listening to a child cry during her journey
An American woman has called on airlines to offer child-free flights after sitting through a three-hour flight from hell. Florida woman Morgan Lee took to TikTok to make the observation after a particularly harrowing experience with a child who certainly didn't enjoy their journey. "Why isn’t there such a thing...
People shocked at how much drinks cost at Reading and Leeds festival
People have been kicking off about the prices for drinks at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival. So, the first question is – have these people ever been to a festival before?. Music festivals are a fun rite of passage for young people, as well as being a...
The Gold Machine review – Iain Sinclair confronts imperial ancestors in Peru trek
Accompanying the book of the same name, Iain Sinclair extends his psychogeographic franchise out to the New World in this lightly dramatised documentary, which traces the 1891 trek of his great-grandfather Arthur Sinclair into the Amazon jungle to set up a coffee plantation for the Peruvian Corporation of London. Kicking off with testimony from the Asháninka people whose land was hijacked, his stated aim is a Conradian voyage upriver – only reversing the “romance” surrounding the colonial plunder of the time and still stinking out certain culture-war circles today.
Couple devastated after dog sitter loses their border collie while on holiday
A couple have been left devastated after a dog sitter lost their border collie while they were on holiday. John and Julie Pearson went away for 10 days back in June, leaving the dog sitter to look after Fred. However, after just four days of their trip, the couple were...
A jar of Vegemite is on display at Sweden’s Disgusting Food Museum
Aussies have discovered that Vegemite has its own display at the Museum of Disgusting Food in the Swedish city of Malmö. And hoo boy, they are not impressed. While Sweden might be the land of beautiful people, flat-packed furniture, and tasty meatballs, we've officially lost faith in our now-former Northern Hemisphere pals.
LISTEN: What time of year should you care for your lawn? The fall!
Many homeowners do their lawn renovation in spring, but in fact, this work is better done in the fall, once summer’s heat and drought have passed.
Bristol rapper TkorStretch named as man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival
A 21-year-old rapper from Bristol called TkorStretch has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing that took place at Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend. On his Instagram page, a friend shared a statement in which they paid tribute to the young musician, as well as lamenting the nature of his death.
Chef James Martin had heartbreaking reason behind his 3 stone weight loss
TV chef James Martin has revealed what pushed him to overhaul his lifestyle and drop three stone. The James Martin's Saturday Morning star opened up about his weight loss and the secret to his trimmer physique at the Bolton Food and Drink Festival on Monday (29 August). The 50-year-old explained...
