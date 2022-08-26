ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

Reading Festival chaos as tents go up in flames

Music fans have been scrambling to get away from Reading Festival after the site descended into chaos with fires being set, tents being destroyed, and fighting. You can see some of the incidents unfolding here. Reports suggest that the whole thing started at around 4:00pm on Sunday afternoon, with security...
SOCIETY
LADbible

Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky

People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
WEATHER
LADbible

Elon Musk makes mum sleep in garage when she visits

He might be a billionaire and the richest man in the world, but Elon Musk apparently makes his own mum ‘sleep in a garage’ when she comes around to stay. This might just be rich people speak, to be honest. Maybe the ‘garage’ is actually some sort of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Music Festival#Tents#Uk#Fly Away#Boomtown
LADbible

People are only just discovering that 3 towers collapsed on 9/11

It may have been one of the worst tragedies in modern American history, but many people are only just discovering that a third tower went down on 9/11. has revealed how many years some users went until they discovered the fate of Tower Seven, a much smaller tower that was part of the sprawling World Trade Center complex.
PUBLIC SAFETY
LADbible

Bus stop collapses under dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

Shocking footage has emerged this morning of a bus stop collapsing from under the feet of dancers at Notting Hill Carnival. See how it happened below:. The weekend saw thousands of people take to the streets of West London to celebrate the festival, which was held for the first time in three years following the pandemic.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
LADbible

People are losing it after seeing clips of The Inbetweeners with sign language interpreter for the first time

As if we couldn't love The Inbetweeners anymore, footage of an interpreter signing the series has resurfaced online, and it's got people in stitches. The hit Channel 4 series might have left us in 2010 but its memory lives on in our hearts and on Reddit, with users on the CasualUK subreddit re-discovering some class footage of a signer doing their best to interpret the iconic bus w***ers scene.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Gold Machine review – Iain Sinclair confronts imperial ancestors in Peru trek

Accompanying the book of the same name, Iain Sinclair extends his psychogeographic franchise out to the New World in this lightly dramatised documentary, which traces the 1891 trek of his great-grandfather Arthur Sinclair into the Amazon jungle to set up a coffee plantation for the Peruvian Corporation of London. Kicking off with testimony from the Asháninka people whose land was hijacked, his stated aim is a Conradian voyage upriver – only reversing the “romance” surrounding the colonial plunder of the time and still stinking out certain culture-war circles today.
WORLD
LADbible

A jar of Vegemite is on display at Sweden’s Disgusting Food Museum

Aussies have discovered that Vegemite has its own display at the Museum of Disgusting Food in the Swedish city of Malmö. And hoo boy, they are not impressed. While Sweden might be the land of beautiful people, flat-packed furniture, and tasty meatballs, we've officially lost faith in our now-former Northern Hemisphere pals.
LIFESTYLE
LADbible

LADbible

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy