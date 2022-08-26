Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Frankie Muniz gives honest answer to fan who asked where Dewey actor has been since show
Frankie Muniz has responded to a question asking just what the hell happened to the actor who played Dewey in Malcolm in the Middle. Ever since the highly successful sitcom finished in 2006, the show's stars have continued to stay in the spotlight in some capacity. This is especially true...
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the ‘agony’ of living with Parkinson’s Disease
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that life with Parkinson’s Disease is utter 'agony'. The former Black Sabbath frontman first revealed his battle with the degenerative neurological disorder back in 2020, and was diagnosed with a 'mild' form of the condition in 2003. In a chat with The Guardian, the heavy...
Will's mum from The Inbetweeners says her son refuses to watch show
The Inbetweeners first aired 14 years ago - a fact that may make a lot of us feel a bit old - but it has had an enduring impact. The sitcom is still regularly quoted by fans, and to this day Belinda Stewart-Wilson has people shout show-related lines at her in the street.
Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’
PARIS (AP) — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her. Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma...
JK Rowling explains absence from Harry Potter reunion and says she 'didn't want to do it'
Potterheads who missed JK Rowling's presence at this year's reunion special will be keen to hear that the author has finally spoken out about not meeting up with the Hogwarts alumni. The special, Return to Hogwarts, saw Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and a host of other cast members...
Stephen King Has A Pitch For An End-Of-Summer Slasher, And I’d Be There Opening Weekend
Stephen King is a remarkably prolific writer, and his skill for ideation is so powerful that sometimes he has been known to give story prompts away for free. Twitter has proven a great vehicle for this, as has shared ideas with his followers like I, Jason (a Friday The 13th sequel with the killer as the protagonist), and Predator vs. Children Of The Corn (which is exactly what it sounds like). His latest pitch isn’t a sequel to an established franchise, but that no less makes me want to see it happen, as it sounds like an excellent premise for an end-of-summer slasher: Slaybor Day.
Woman thinks Eminem has re-edited classic song to ‘make it more appropriate’
When it comes to Eminem songs there are few as well known as 'My Name Is', with the 1999 track one of his most recognisable tunes ever. However, some people are remembering the lyrics to it a little differently, and it turns out the original version varied slightly to the song we got.
People are losing it after seeing clips of The Inbetweeners with sign language interpreter for the first time
As if we couldn't love The Inbetweeners anymore, footage of an interpreter signing the series has resurfaced online, and it's got people in stitches. The hit Channel 4 series might have left us in 2010 but its memory lives on in our hearts and on Reddit, with users on the CasualUK subreddit re-discovering some class footage of a signer doing their best to interpret the iconic bus w***ers scene.
Bristol rapper TkorStretch named as man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival
A 21-year-old rapper from Bristol called TkorStretch has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing that took place at Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend. On his Instagram page, a friend shared a statement in which they paid tribute to the young musician, as well as lamenting the nature of his death.
Woman calls for adults-only flights after listening to a child cry during her journey
An American woman has called on airlines to offer child-free flights after sitting through a three-hour flight from hell. Florida woman Morgan Lee took to TikTok to make the observation after a particularly harrowing experience with a child who certainly didn't enjoy their journey. "Why isn’t there such a thing...
Idris Elba reveals whether he would work with his daughter after not giving her role in new film
Idris Elba has opened up about whether he would star in a film with his daughter after it was revealed that she didn't land a role in his new film Beast. You can watch the trailer for the film below:. Earlier this month, the Luther star said that his 20-year-old...
Friday Night Dinner creator shares hilarious unseen script of Jim coming to dinner
After running for six seasons and winning a series of awards, Friday Night Dinner is one of Britain’s best-loved comedies. The sitcom centred around the regular dining experience of the Goodman fmaily every Friday night, and won plenty of plaudits during a stellar nine-year run, as the series reached its the conclusion at the end of the sixth series in 2021.
The Sandman creator says the TV show can be saved in Netflix cancels it
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman DC comic series arrived earlier this month on Netflix. The show already boasts impressive streaming numbers and aired an additional bonus episode. But given Netflix’s penchant for cancelling popular shows in what feels like the middle of the narrative, fans are preemptively questioning the...
Locals furious as Russell Brand rumoured to be turning village’s only pub into vegan diner
Locals have reacted furiously to the rumour that Russell Brand is planning on turning the only pub in a village nearby to where he lives into a vegan diner. Last year, it was reported that the comedian and his wife Laura Gallacher had bought The Crown Inn in Pishill in Oxfordshire for roughly £850,000.
Lads cheat arcade machine and win 13,500 tickets
A group of mates from Argentina have gone viral for cheating an arcade game out of a whopping 13,500 tickets. Watch below:. The group of students were able to trick a basketball game by hitting 999 points in just a matter of seconds. Their method was less of an elaborate...
