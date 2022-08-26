ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Stephen King Has A Pitch For An End-Of-Summer Slasher, And I’d Be There Opening Weekend

Stephen King is a remarkably prolific writer, and his skill for ideation is so powerful that sometimes he has been known to give story prompts away for free. Twitter has proven a great vehicle for this, as has shared ideas with his followers like I, Jason (a Friday The 13th sequel with the killer as the protagonist), and Predator vs. Children Of The Corn (which is exactly what it sounds like). His latest pitch isn’t a sequel to an established franchise, but that no less makes me want to see it happen, as it sounds like an excellent premise for an end-of-summer slasher: Slaybor Day.
People are losing it after seeing clips of The Inbetweeners with sign language interpreter for the first time

As if we couldn't love The Inbetweeners anymore, footage of an interpreter signing the series has resurfaced online, and it's got people in stitches. The hit Channel 4 series might have left us in 2010 but its memory lives on in our hearts and on Reddit, with users on the CasualUK subreddit re-discovering some class footage of a signer doing their best to interpret the iconic bus w***ers scene.
The Sandman creator says the TV show can be saved in Netflix cancels it

The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman DC comic series arrived earlier this month on Netflix. The show already boasts impressive streaming numbers and aired an additional bonus episode. But given Netflix’s penchant for cancelling popular shows in what feels like the middle of the narrative, fans are preemptively questioning the...
Lads cheat arcade machine and win 13,500 tickets

A group of mates from Argentina have gone viral for cheating an arcade game out of a whopping 13,500 tickets. Watch below:. The group of students were able to trick a basketball game by hitting 999 points in just a matter of seconds. Their method was less of an elaborate...
